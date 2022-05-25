Sea Rose Montessori School deepens its ties to the Southern Rhode Island community by bringing experts in for elementary student afterschool programs.

Offering individualized and integrated learning for age 3 through age 11 – and growing to 8th grade – Sea Rose follows the proven curriculum developed more than a century ago by Dr. Maria Montessori.

“The extended-day 3-5 pm programming is a pillar of Sea Rose’s founding,” said co-Founder and Board President Suzanne McDonald, one of four moms who founded the preschool and elementary school 6 years ago.

“Sea Rose’s mission is to serve working families, whether parents and caretakers are entrepreneurs or simply juggling careers. Aftercare and extended-day and year-round education with experts leading exciting programs perfectly complements in-school hours with highly qualified, Montessori-certified teachers. We are thrilled to bring these experiences to life for students grades 1 through 3 this spring and next year – and for summer camp as well.”

Healthy Raw Food Snack Cooking Class with Newport Cooks

Chef and Owner Mary Weaver brings Sea Rose students on an afterschool discovery tour of international healthy foods to prepare palates for fun snacks as well as crucial kitchen safety techniques.

Since 2008 (before these Sea Rose students were born), Newport Cooks has taught adults and kids at workshops and camps and is regularly featured on The Rhode Show.

ECO-ART: Exploring Creativity in the Environment With Tiverton Artist Lynne DeBeer

Author, museum administrator, NYC fine arts consultant, artist and founder of inside/out Studio & Workshops in Tiverton, Lynne DeBeer sparks creativity and environmental awareness in Sea Rose Montessori’s elementary students as they enjoy aftercare outdoors amid the beautiful 70-acres of conserved open space.

Lynne has been teaching community-based classes in Rhode Island and Vermont since 1995 and for a decade has been the Visual Art and Design Teacher at Sophia Academy in Providence. She is the author of “Marching to the Mount” Teacher & Student Resource guide for teaching 18th century American history and the American Revolution (game & book) and is a firm believer that “creativity is meant to be shared.”

STEM It UP With Barrington’s Professor Gizmo

Professor Gizmo’s Workshop brings engineering, building, science, and art to Sea Rose elementary aftercare. Professor Gizmo has delivered creativity and fun via student workshops, enrichment classes, and summer programs at schools throughout Rhode Island for more than 15 years.

Integrating Art Into Learning With South County Artist Karen Stackow

Artist Karen Stackow brings her pioneering arts integration program to Sea Rose students in the Montessori school’s aftercare offerings for elementary students. Before STEAM became an educational catch-phrase, Karen understood: “It’s art that makes learning enjoyable and successful.” Her specialties include: Art facilitation, sculpture, mosaics, community projects, elementary art education, integrating art into curricula, collaboration, public art, event coordinator, interior design, garden design.

Mindful Energy With Rhode Island’s Tai Chi Charlie

Charles Westcott aka Tai Chi Charlie brings a mindful introduction to tai chi and martial arts to Sea Rose Montessori elementary students during extended-day programming. A decades-long Tai Chi Chaun Yang and Sun instructor, Mr. Charles is the Tai Chi Program Director at Main Street Martial Arts in Providence. By day, he mentors interns and apprentices at The Education Exchange as the Aquaculture Trainee Coordinator.

About Sea Rose Montessori School in Portsmouth RI

Individualized learning, copious outdoor time, and sunny, spacious classrooms

RIDE- and DHS-approved, Sea Rose is located at 324 East Main Road in Portsmouth, RI. The beautiful grounds include a community garden that students help maintain.

Located in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, Sea Rose Montessori offers multi-age classrooms: primary (ages 3-7) and elementary (grade 1 through 4th grade and growing each year through 8th grade).

Parent-founded with highly experienced Montessori-certified teachers, Sea Rose also offers extended-day and summer programming. Pre-K openings for spring, summer, or fall enrollment. Elementary openings for fall.

What Is Montessori education?

Montessori views the child as naturally eager for knowledge and capable of initiating their learning, even at a young age. When this child is placed in a supportive, thoughtfully prepared environment, the child instinctively seeks a rich learning experience through exploration, discovery and creativity.

Guided by a trained teacher, children are encouraged to work freely, pursuing their interests, and making choices for themselves in the learning process.

The Montessori Method of education was developed by Dr. Maria Montessori, more than 100 years ago, based on her scientific observations and conclusions about how children learn. She developed materials and methods, based on her findings, that are used around the world. It is an approach that values the human spirit and the development of the whole child.

