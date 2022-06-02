Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend, Friday, June 3 through Sunday, June 5.
Six Picks
Six Picks Events: What’s Up this weekend in RI (June 3-5)
Friday, June 3
Things To Do
- Salve Regina University Reunion Weekend 2022
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2:50 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 5 pm – Newport Pride Flag Raising at Newport City Hall
- 6:30 pm – TGIF Performance with Phoenix Performing Arts at Rough Point Museum
- 7 pm – Coastal Queen Evening Cruise with Elvis Double Robert Black
- 7:30 pm – Daniel del Pino – Newport Classical Chamber Series at Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Landing: Mike Wendoloski at 1 pm, Chelly Knight at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, The Naticks at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- Surf Club: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Government
- Tiverton – Tiverton Solar Ordinance Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm
Saturday, June 4
- Newport Art Museum to host a free Community Day on June 4
- Newport International Polo Series will open its 31st season on June 4 with USA vs. Colombia
- Race For Ukraine to be held around Conanicut Island on June 4
- Monster Jam Stadium Championship Series will stop at Gillette Stadium on June 4
Things To Do
- Salve Regina University Reunion Weekend 2022
- 9 am – Plant Sale at Portsmouth Free Public Library
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans
- 9:30 am to 4:30 pm – Spring Visitors Weekend at West Place Animal Sanctuary
- 11 am to 12 pm – Chris van Dusen Storytime and Book Signing at Charter Books
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Newport Art Museum to host a free Community Day
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 1 pm – Little Compton Pride Celebration
- 1 pm to 6 pm – Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler
- 2:50 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 5 pm – Newport International Polo Series – USA vs Colombia
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside: The Barons & The Complaints at 9 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: YNOT3 from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, CBD at 4:30 pm, and Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Landing: Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: The Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Smokin Toads from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music at 4:30 pm, Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Shops at Long Wharf: Half Step Down from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Live music from 1 pm to 4 pm, Live music from 5 pm to 8 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Government
Middletown – Middletown Town Council at 8 am
Sunday, June 5
- BankNewport 10 Miler returns to Newport on June 5
- Newport String Project presents its annual fundraiser Resounding 2022 on June 5th
- ‘Irish Tenor’ Ronan Tynan to perform at JPT Film & Event Center on June 5
Things To Do
- Salve Regina University Reunion Weekend 2022
- 7:30 am – BankNewport 10 Miler | 2022
- 9:30 am to 4:30 pm – Spring Visitors Weekend at West Place Animal Sanctuary
- 10 am to 1:30 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 1 pm to 6 pm – Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler
- 2:50 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 3 pm – Ronan Tynan live at The JPT
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Newport String Project presents: Resounding 2022 at IYRS
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Dockside: DJ Face & Inside Out at 9 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Ronan Tynan at 3 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Landing: Dave Alves Band at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, The Naticks at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Robin & Friends from 4 pm to 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Acoustic music at 5 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Live music from 12:30 pm to 4 pm, live music from 5 pm to 8 pm
Government
No meetings are scheduled.
