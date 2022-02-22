UNCASVILLE, CT (February 22, 2022) – Grammy and Emmy Award-winning comedian, actor, director, writer, and producer Chris Rock has announced his highly anticipated return to live comedy with his “Ego Death World Tour 2022”. Rock returns to Mohegan Sun Arena for one night at 8:00pm on Friday, June 3rd.

Tickets are $119.50, $99.50, and $79.50 and go on sale Friday, February 25th at 10:00am via ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning Saturday, February 26th, subject to availability.

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival at the venue, phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.

All pouches and equipment are routinely sanitized. The Yondr staff is trained and required to follow safety guidelines and hygiene protocols to practice social distancing, minimal contact, and wear personal protective equipment. Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security.

- Advertisement -

Lauded by peers and critics alike, Chris Rock is one of our generation’s strongest comedic voices. With a career spanning more than three decades, Rock has enjoyed ongoing success in both film and television as a comedian, actor, writer, producer and director.

Rock recently wrapped production on the upcoming Higher Ground produced biopic, Rustin and David O’Russell’s Untitled film. He is also set to direct an Untitled Chris Rock project in 2023.

In 2021, Rock starred as Loy Cannon in season four of FX’s Emmy-winning drama series Fargo. He also teamed up with Lionsgate and Twister Pictures in the reimagining of the newest Saw franchise movie, Spiral, in which he produced and starred. His most recent standup special, Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut, is currently streaming on Netflix.

In 2014, he led the ensemble cast of Top Five, a critically acclaimed comedy feature that he also wrote and directed. In 2009, Rock ventured into the documentary world as a writer and producer of Good Hair, and in 2014, he executive produced Eat Drink Laugh: The Story of the Comic Strip, a documentary recounting the history of one of New York’s most famous comedy venues. His feature acting credits include The Week Of, the Grown Ups and Madagascar franchises, 2 Days in New York, Death at a Funeral, Nurse Betty, Dogma, the Hip-Hop comedy CB4, and New Jack City.

- Advertisement -

His television work includes serving as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1989 to 1993 and as executive producer, writer, and narrator for the series Everybody Hates Chris. The series ran from 2005 to 2009 and is still one of the highest-rated syndicated shows in the world.

In 2011, Rock made his Broadway debut starring in Stephen Adly Guirgis’s The Motherf**ker With The Hat.

Rock has won four Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards and is a New York Times Best-Selling Author. In addition, he received two nominations for the 2016 Emmy Awards, for “Outstanding Director for a Variety Special” for Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo, and “Outstanding Special Class Program” for the 88th annual Academy Awards.