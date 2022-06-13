Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week and weekend, June 13 – 19, 2022.
This story will be updated regularly as we learn about more events/get updates. Please check back often. If you have something you’d like to be included here, let us know by emailing ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
Monday, June 13
Preservation Society offering employees in the hospitality industry free admission to the Newport Mansions
Things To Do
- #OceanHour Week at Fort Adams State Park
- 6:35 pm – Newport Gulls Home Game at Cardines Field
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Bruce Jacque at 10 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown – Jamestown Town Council at 5 pm
- Portsmouth – Portsmouth School Committee – Policy Subcommittee at 4 pm, Portsmouth Town Council at 7 pm
- Tiverton – Tiverton FTR and Personnel Changes Advisory Subcommittee at 4:30 pm, Tiverton Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton Library Trustees at 7 pm, Stone Bridge Fire District at 7 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm
Tuesday, June 14
Preservation Society offering employees in the hospitality industry free admission to the Newport Mansions
Things To Do
- #OceanHour Week at Fort Adams State Park
- 6 pm – Alyssa Maxwell signs THE GILDED NEWPORT MYSTERIES at Charter Books
- 7:45 pm – Full Moon Yoga & Sound Journey at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4 pm, The French at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Jim Devlin at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
- One Pelham East – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 8:30 pm
Government
- Discover Newport – Newport Tourism Marketing Management Authority at 8:30 am
- Jamestown – Jamestown Affordable Housing at 8:30 am, Jamestown Library Board at 5 pm, Jamestown Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm
- Little Compton – Little Compton Wilbour Woods Stakeholders Committee at 4:30 pm, Little Compton Beach Commission at 7 pm
- Middletown – Middletown Beach Commission at 4:30 pm
- Newport – Newport School Committee at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth – Portsmouth Board of Canvassers at 3 pm
- Tiverton – Tiverton Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm
Wednesday, June 15
Preservation Society offering employees in the hospitality industry free admission to the Newport Mansions
Public invited to tour Jamestown Community Farm
Things To Do
- #OceanHour Week at Fort Adams State Park
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd.
- 4:30 pm – Live at the Loading Dock at MLK Center with Chelley Knight and The Dope Things
- 5:30 pm – Farm Tour at Jamestown Community Farm
- 6 pm – Music Appreciation Series with Dr. Edward Markward: 5 Women Composers Who Paved the Way at Redwood Library
- 6 pm – Opera by the Sea with Encore Opera Company at Blithewold Mansion
- 6:35 pm – Newport Gulls Home Game at Cardines Field
- 7 pm – Cocktails for a cause at Giusto
- 7 pm – newportFILM presents Under The Hull at Fort Adams
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- Fort Adams: Music at The Fort with The Ravers from 6 pm to 8 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm, One Ocean Film Tour 2022 Volume 3 at 7:30 pm
- Landing: The Naticks at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
- MLK Center: Chelley Knight and The Dope Things at 4:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 8 pm to 10:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go from 4 pm to 7:30 pm
- Stoneacre Garden: Los Duderinos from 8:30 pm to 11 pm
Government
- Jamestown – Jamestown Planning Commission at 7 pm
- Little Compton – Little Compton School Committee at 6 pm, Little Compton School Committee at 7 pm
- Middletown – Middletown Open Space and Fields Committee at 5:30 pm, Middletown Town Council at 6 pm
- Portsmouth – Portsmouth Economic Development Committee at 5:30 pm, Portsmouth Town Council at 7 pm
- RITBA – Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island at 8:30 am
- Tiverton – Tiverton Historic Preservation Advisory Board at 9 am
Thursday, June 16
Save The Bay’s annual Taste of The Bay fundraiser returns on June 16
Things To Do
- #OceanHour Week at Fort Adams State Park
- 11 am to 3 pm – Great Race Day at Newport Car Museum
- 12 pm – Taproot Slider Thursdays at Newport Vineyards
- 5 pm – OPEN studios June 16th at Newport Congregational Church
- 6 pm – Jamestown Arts Center: Gallery Night with Musician Fausto Palma
- 6 pm – Bloomsday at Redwood Library
- 6 pm – Cocktail Club Mixology Class at Hotel Viking
- 6:30 pm – Lecture: The Mining of Portsmouth Coal at Portsmouth Historical Society
- 6:30 pm – Mushroom Hunting Summer Lecture Series with Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 7 pm – Ketel Cafe at Hill Market at Hotel Viking
- 7 pm to 10 pm – Ketel Cafe at Hill Market
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 2 pm
- Landing: Dan Decristofaro at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Pros From Dover from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Felix Brown Band at 9 pm
- Norey’s: Dillon Stankowitz from 8 pm to 11 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music at 8 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
- The Reef: Eric Fontana from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Government
- Portsmouth – Portsmouth Conservation Commission at 6 pm, Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
- Tiverton – Tiverton Solar Ordinance Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm
Friday, June 17
Providence-Newport Ferry season begins on June 17
Things To Do
- #OceanHour Week at Fort Adams State Park
- 47th Annual St. Barnabas Parish Festival
- Newport Bermuda Race
- The Newport Flower Show: Eden…A Personal Paradise
- 10 am to 11 am – Summer Stories at Whitehorne House Museum
- 11 am – Newport History Walking Tours: Rogues and Scoundrels
- 11:15 am – Newport to Bermuda Race Start Cruise, from Jamestown
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 5:30 pm – Treasures of the Redwood: Celebrating 275 years exhibition opening reception at Redwood Library
- 6:35 pm – Newport Gulls Home Game at Cardines Field
- 7 pm to 10 pm – Ketel Cafe at Hill Market at Hotel Viking
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Duke at 4:30 pm, Star Wars: The Return of The Jedi at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
- Officers Club Deck: The Headliners at 5:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Hit Play Band at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Government
- Little Compton – Little Compton Fireworks Committee at 1 pm
Saturday, June 18
Strawberry Fest returns to Trinity Church on June 18
Rhode Island PrideFest and Illuminated Night Parade returning June 18
Things To Do
- #OceanHour Week at Fort Adams State Park
- 47th Annual St. Barnabas Parish Festival
- The Newport Flower Show: Eden…A Personal Paradise
- 8 am – Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors in King Park, Newport
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans
- 10:30 am – Redwood Book Club – Joan of Arc at Redwood Library
- 11 am – Newport History Walking Tours: Creative Survival
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Trinity Strawberry Festival
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2:50 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 3 pm – Juneteenth Day of Renewal at Great Friends Meeting House
- 5 pm – Newport International Polo Series
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 7 pm to 10 pm – Ketel Cafe at Hill Market at Hotel Viking
- 7 pm – An Evening of Culture & Contemplation:Classical Indian Music at 933 Anthony Road, Portsmouth
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Exhibition On Screen: Pissarro: Father of Impressionism at 2 pm, The Rosemaker at 4:30 pm, Mission: Joy Finding Happiness In Troubled Times at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Landing: Timeless at 1 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music at 4:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Rusty’s – My Joe Called Life at 8 pm
- Shops at Long Wharf: John & Joanne from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Live music from 1 pm to 4 pm, Live music from 5 pm to 8 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
Sunday, June 19
Things To Do
- The Newport Flower Show: Eden…A Personal Paradise
- 47th Annual St. Barnabas Parish Festival
- 9 am to 4 pm – Father’s Day Car Show at Longplex Family & Sports Center
- 10 am to 1:30 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
- 10 am to 5 pm – Dads FREE at Newport Car Museum
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2:50 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 6:15 pm – Father’s Day Cocktail Cruise
- 7 pm – Celebrating Billy Joel: America’s Piano Man live at The JPT Film & Event Center
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Celebrating Billy Joel: America’s Piano Man live at 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Timeless at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Acoustic music at 5 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Live music from 12:30 pm to 4 pm, live music from 5 pm to 8 pm
Government
- No meetings are scheduled.