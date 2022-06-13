Celebrating Billy Joel – America’s Piano Man will be on the stage at The JPT on Sunday. Photo provided by Spectacle Management

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week and weekend, June 13 – 19, 2022.

This story will be updated regularly as we learn about more events/get updates. Please check back often. If you have something you’d like to be included here, let us know by emailing ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Monday, June 13

Preservation Society offering employees in the hospitality industry free admission to the Newport Mansions

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: Bruce Jacque at 10 pm
  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

Tuesday, June 14

Preservation Society offering employees in the hospitality industry free admission to the Newport Mansions

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center:  Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4 pm, The French at 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Jim Devlin at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe:  Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
  • One Pelham East – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 8:30 pm

Government

Wednesday, June 15

Preservation Society offering employees in the hospitality industry free admission to the Newport Mansions

Public invited to tour Jamestown Community Farm

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • Fort Adams: Music at The Fort with The Ravers from 6 pm to 8 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm, One Ocean Film Tour 2022 Volume 3 at 7:30 pm
  • Landing: The Naticks at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
  • MLK Center: Chelley Knight and The Dope Things at 4:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 8 pm to 10:30 pm
  • One Pelham East: Adam Go from 4 pm to 7:30 pm
  • Stoneacre Garden: Los Duderinos from 8:30 pm to 11 pm

Government

Thursday, June 16

Save The Bay’s annual Taste of The Bay fundraiser returns on June 16

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 2 pm
  • Landing: Dan Decristofaro at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Pros From Dover from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Felix Brown Band at 9 pm
  • Norey’s: Dillon Stankowitz from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • One Pelham East: Live music at 8 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
  • The Reef: Eric Fontana from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Government

Friday, June 17

Providence-Newport Ferry season begins on June 17

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board:  Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Duke at 4:30 pm, Star Wars: The Return of The Jedi at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
  • Officers Club Deck: The Headliners at 5:30 pm
  • One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Hit Play Band at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy:  Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Government

Saturday, June 18

Strawberry Fest returns to Trinity Church on June 18

Rhode Island PrideFest and Illuminated Night Parade returning June 18

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board:  Mel at 7:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm
  • Buskers:  Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica:  Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Exhibition On Screen: Pissarro: Father of Impressionism at 2 pm, The Rosemaker at 4:30 pm, Mission: Joy Finding Happiness In Troubled Times at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Landing: Timeless at 1 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East:  Live music at 4:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Rusty’s – My Joe Called Life at 8 pm
  • Shops at Long Wharf: John & Joanne from 1 pm to 5 pm
  • Speakeasy:  Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef:  Live music from 1 pm to 4 pm, Live music from 5 pm to 8 pm
  • Top of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Government

  • No meetings are scheduled.

Sunday, June 19

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Celebrating Billy Joel: America’s Piano Man live at 7 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Timeless at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • One Pelham East: Acoustic music at 5 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Reef: Live music from 12:30 pm to 4 pm, live music from 5 pm to 8 pm

Government

  • No meetings are scheduled.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp.

He currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals.

He is a member of Local Independent Online News Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.