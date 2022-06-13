Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week and weekend, June 13 – 19, 2022.

This story will be updated regularly as we learn about more events/get updates. Please check back often. If you have something you’d like to be included here, let us know by emailing ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Monday, June 13

Preservation Society offering employees in the hospitality industry free admission to the Newport Mansions

Things To Do

#OceanHour Week at Fort Adams State Park

6:35 pm – Newport Gulls Home Game at Cardines Field

Entertainment

Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 8 pm

One Pelham East: Bruce Jacque at 10 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

Tuesday, June 14

Preservation Society offering employees in the hospitality industry free admission to the Newport Mansions

Things To Do

Entertainment

Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4 pm, The French at 7:30 pm

Landing: Jim Devlin at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

One Pelham East – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 8:30 pm

Government

Wednesday, June 15

Preservation Society offering employees in the hospitality industry free admission to the Newport Mansions

Public invited to tour Jamestown Community Farm

Things To Do

Entertainment

Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fort Adams: Music at The Fort with The Ravers from 6 pm to 8 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm, One Ocean Film Tour 2022 Volume 3 at 7:30 pm

Landing: The Naticks at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm

MLK Center: Chelley Knight and The Dope Things at 4:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 8 pm to 10:30 pm

One Pelham East: Adam Go from 4 pm to 7:30 pm

Stoneacre Garden: Los Duderinos from 8:30 pm to 11 pm

Government

Thursday, June 16

Save The Bay’s annual Taste of The Bay fundraiser returns on June 16

Things To Do

Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 2 pm

Landing: Dan Decristofaro at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 6 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Pros From Dover from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Felix Brown Band at 9 pm

Norey’s: Dillon Stankowitz from 8 pm to 11 pm

One Pelham East: Live music at 8 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm

The Reef: Eric Fontana from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Government

Friday, June 17

Providence-Newport Ferry season begins on June 17

Things To Do

Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm

Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Duke at 4:30 pm, Star Wars: The Return of The Jedi at 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm

Officers Club Deck: The Headliners at 5:30 pm

One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Hit Play Band at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Government

Little Compton – Little Compton Fireworks Committee at 1 pm

Saturday, June 18

Strawberry Fest returns to Trinity Church on June 18

Rhode Island PrideFest and Illuminated Night Parade returning June 18

Things To Do

Entertainment

Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm

Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside: Live music at 9 pm

Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Exhibition On Screen: Pissarro: Father of Impressionism at 2 pm, The Rosemaker at 4:30 pm, Mission: Joy Finding Happiness In Troubled Times at 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

Landing: Timeless at 1 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

One Pelham East: Live music at 4:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Rusty’s – My Joe Called Life at 8 pm

Shops at Long Wharf: John & Joanne from 1 pm to 5 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Reef: Live music from 1 pm to 4 pm, Live music from 5 pm to 8 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Government

No meetings are scheduled.

Sunday, June 19

Things To Do

Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Celebrating Billy Joel: America’s Piano Man live at 7 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Timeless at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm

One Pelham East: Acoustic music at 5 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Reef: Live music from 12:30 pm to 4 pm, live music from 5 pm to 8 pm

Government