The Providence-Newport Ferry will kick off its 2022 season on Friday, June 17.

“The Ocean State”, which is operated by Seastreak, will operate with no capacity limits and run through Columbus Day weekend (October 10), including summer weekend stops in Bristol.

From June 17 to September 2 (Monday thru Friday), the ferry will depart Providence and Newport four times per day. On Saturdays and Sundays between June 18 to September 4, the ferry will depart Providence and Newport four times a day, with two stops per day in Bristol.

From June September 6 to October 9 (Monday thru Friday), the ferry will depart Providence and Newport three times per day.

The ferry will also operate special schedules on July 4, August 8, September 5, and October 10.

One-way tickets are $12 for an adult and $6 for children (age 3 -12) seniors (65+) and the disabled. Round-trip tickets are $24 for an adult and $12 for children (age 3 -12) seniors (65+) and the disabled. Infants (2 and under) ride free. There is a $5 exchange fee (per booking).

The boat arrives and departs from 25 India Street in Providence, 39 America’s Cup Avenue in Newport, and from 147 Thames Street in Bristol.

Parking at the ferry terminal in Providence is complimentary and on-site. There is also complimentary shuttle bus service between the Providence train station, convention center, downtown, and the Providence to Newport ferry terminal.

Tickets, full schedules, and more information is available here.