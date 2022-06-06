The Preservation Society of Newport County today announced that they will offer employees in the hospitality industry free admission to the Newport Mansions on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, June 13-15.

Hospitality Days allows eligible visitors free admission to The Breakers, Marble House and The Elms in Newport, and Green Animals Topiary Garden in Portsmouth.

Additionally, the Preservation Society says that Rosecliff will be open on June 13 and 14, with access available to the exhibition “Anything You Want: A Closer Look at Treasures from Newport’s Gilded Age” in the second-floor galleries.

“The people who work in hospitality are the heart of an industry that is extremely important to Newport and to all of Rhode Island,” said Trudy Coxe, the CEO and Executive Director of the Preservation Society in a statement. “These businesses support the Newport Mansions in so many ways, and this is our chance to say thank you.”

Proof of hospitality employment (business card, employee ID or pay stub) is required. This offer is subject to the Preservation Society’s Operating Schedule and excludes specialty tours like “The Elms Servant Life Tour.”