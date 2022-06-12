Music at The Fort, Fort Adams Trust’s summer music series, returns this week!

Kicking off the 2022 series, which is free and family-friendly, will be The Ravers on Wednesday, June 15th from 6 pm to 8 pm.

Food and drink are available for purchase. Fort Adams Trust encourages attendees to bring their beach chair and blanket and enjoy an evening of music at Fort Adams while watching the sunset!

Additional details provided by Fort Adams Trust;

Music from 6-8 PM, “doors open” at 5 PM.

On North Lawn of Fort Adams overlooking the bridge and sunset.

Admission is free to the public, all ages welcome.

Beer garden will be set up with beer and wine for purchase.

Concessions available for purchase from A-Mano Pizza, Wally’s Hot Dog Cart, Atomic Blonde Ice Cream and Fort Adams Gift Shop.

On the schedule for future Music At The Fort nights is the Rhode Island Yough Stage Band on July 12, Those Guys on August 24, and The Ravers return on September 7. All shows are from 6 pm to 8 pm.

Make A Night Of It

To add to the evening, newportFILM will be hosting a screening along with 11th Hour Racing of Under The Hull at 8:30 pm at Fort Adams. Additional Details