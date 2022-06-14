On June 18, Julian Bonder, the architect for the Middle Passage Port Marker will give a design presentation for the public at Liberty Square, 12:00pm

Victoria Johnson and Peter Fay co-founders along with the steering committee are inviting members of the community who are committed to seeing the project to completion. The day will be in collaboration with the Sankofa Community Connection offering a day of celebration at the Great Friends Meetinghouse, 21 Farewell St. Newport, Rhode Island at 3: pm.

City officials, community leaders, committee members and gathered to unveil and commemorate the future site of the Newport Slave Trade Memorial in Liberty Square.

Liberty Square is located across from the Whitehorse Tavern at 26 Marlborough Street. Parking is available in the area as well as convenience for foot traffic.

For anyone who has limited knowledge of the Middle Passage this event will help to bring it to reality. The Designer and Committee members will be available to talk with visitors and help to answer questions. Other presentations are planned for the community throughout the summer. Please view the following schedule.