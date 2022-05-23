On Thursday, June 16, Save The Bay’s annual Taste of The Bay fundraiser will highlight the flavors, sights and sounds of Narragansett Bay from 7-9 p.m. The event, which follows Save The Bay’s annual meeting at 5:30 p.m., takes place in and around the organization’s coastal headquarters in Providence. Ticketholders attending this celebration will enjoy tastings of locally-grown, -sourced and -harvested food and beverages from local restaurants, fishermen, bakeries, breweries and caterers, as well as live music and a raffle.

“We’re thrilled to once again be kicking off summertime on Narragansett Bay with this celebration of the delicious benefits of healthy, local waters,” said Save The Bay Events Manager Leanne Danielsen. “We hope that this event grants our guests both the opportunity to enjoy the products from and around Narragansett Bay, and to take a moment to reflect on how important the Bay is to our local economy, culture and quality of life.”

The rain-or-shine event will feature acoustic music by “Fat Free Bob” Tomassone, as well as a raffle featuring gift baskets filled with gift cards donated by local food trucks, restaurants, recreation venues, and businesses.

Taste of The Bay will welcome more than three dozen Rhode Island vendors to the event this year, including: Gooseneck Vineyards; Narragansett Beer; GG’s Pretzels; Whalers Brewing Company; Shaidzon Beer Co.; American Mussel Harvesters; Edible Arrangements; New Harvest Coffee Roasters; Sin Desserts; Celestial Café; Blount Clam Shack; Sons of Liberty & Loyal 9 Cocktails; Matunuck Oyster Bar; Narragansett Creamery; Feast & Fettle; Sarcastic Sweets; Foolproof Brewery; Ragged Island Brewing; Rhode Island Shellfisherman’s Association; BSquared; Cozy Caterers; Diego’s Providence East Side Restaurant; The Dorrance on Bellevue; Fireworks Catering; Fisher’s Island Lemonade; Granny Squibb’s Iced Tea; Gulf Stream Bar & Grille; La Forge; McGrath Clambakes, Inc.; Russell Morin Catering and Events; The Burgundian; Mills Tavern; Durk’s BBQ; and Belicchi’s Best Biscotti.

“Narragansett Bay is Rhode Island’s most unique and important feature,” said Perry Raso, owner of the Matunuck Oyster Bar. “By helping to protect the Bay, Save The Bay is helping Rhode Island commercial and recreational uses, helping to improve our tourist economy, and most importantly protect our marine ecosystems and our fisheries.”

“Ragged Island has had the pleasure of attending the Taste of The Bay for many years now,” said Matthew Gray, owner of Ragged Island Brewing and president of Gray Matter Marketing. “Our company supports the mission of Save The Bay and we always look forward to this great event.”

Taste of The Bay is made possible with support from the following sponsors: Citizens Bank; National Grid; Arbella Insurance Foundation; Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Foundation; Rexel Energy Solutions; UNFI; Chisholm, Chisholm & Kilpatrick Ltd; Cox Communications; DBVW Architects; Fuss & O’Neill; Horsley Witten Group, Inc.; F.L. Putnam Investment Management Company; Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty; BayCoast Bank; Brown Medicine; Centreville Bank; Narragansett Bay Insurance Co.; Coastal1 Credit Union; Water Scents; Sunflower Designs; Joseph W. Blaeser IV Agency; Wright-Pierce.

Tickets for Taste of The Bay ($50) are on sale now, and a full list of vendors and sponsors can be found at savebay.org/taste. The event will be held at Save The Bay’s headquarters at 100 Save The Bay Drive, Providence. Ample parking will be available, including shuttle service to and from lots on the nearby Johnson and Wales University Harborside Campus. For information, including sponsorship inquiries, contact Leanne Danielsen at 401-272-3540 x140 or ldanielsen@savebay.org.

Source: Save The Bay