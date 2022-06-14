Newport Out and Newport Pride are inviting the public to join them on Wednesday, June 15th, from 7 pm-9 pm at Giusto in Newport for cocktails for a cause.

Hang with Newport Pride / Newport Out at the outdoor bar area and enjoy a Rainbow Road or snacks and drinks from the full menu.

All month Guisto is donating $1 from every Rainbow Road cocktail sold to Newport Pride. But on June 15th and in honor of the victims of the Pulse shooting in Orlando in 2016, Newport Pride will be directing all $$ raised that day to Gays Against Guns.

Newport Pride returns June 24 – 26. Register for all Newport Pride events HERE. And donate to support Newport Pride efforts HERE!