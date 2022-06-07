Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District (ERICD) this week announced that it will host a public farm tour of Jamestown Community Farm on June 15 at 5:30 PM. The free tour is open to the public.

ERICD District Manager, Sara Churgin, said, “All are welcome to learn about the programs and practices on the farm! This is a great opportunity to get outside and learn about the importance of sustainable agriculture in our community.”

The Jamestown Community Farm was created twenty-two years ago to grow fresh produce and distribute it to those less fortunate, according to ERICD. The 17 acres of farmland are located in the northern middle of Jamestown’s “Center Island Greenway” and the “Windmill Hill Historic District”.

These two districts total over 1,000 acres of contiguous permanently protected wetlands, forested habitat, recreational fields bike path, hiking paths and farmland. Most importantly the Greenway contains the Town’s entire public drinking water reservoir watershed. The farm is the largest unprotected parcel of land in Jamestown’s Center Island Greenway district. The JCF serves a community of food pantries throughout the State.

Participants will learn about Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) programs which provide technical and financial assistance to farmers and landowners. Through our partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), we can provide you with financial and technical assistance to address natural resource concerns through an array of conservation practices.

Videos of past farm tours can be viewed at https://www.easternriconservation.org/nrcs RSVP to nlukas.ericd@gmail.com.