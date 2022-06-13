Newport residents and community stakeholders are invited to take part in a community forum on Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association Rhode Island Chapter. The event will take place at the Edward King House in Newport on Friday, June 17, beginning at 9 a.m.

The forum provides an opportunity for residents to come together to ask questions about the disease, share their personal experiences, and provide input on how the Alzheimer’s Association can better meet the needs of the community. Participants will also learn about available resources and discover volunteer opportunities to support families affected by the disease.

“Currently in Rhode Island there are more 24,000 individuals living with Alzheimer’s and over 38,000 family and friends providing their care,” said Donna McGowan, Executive Director for the Alzheimer’s Association Rhode Island Chapter. “The Alzheimer’s Association wants to connect and convene our community members with the hopes to help us better serve those who are impacted. Working together with local volunteers, we can ensure families have the resources needed to face the many challenges associated with the disease.”

Community forums hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association bring together families affected by the disease with dedicated staff and volunteers to open conversation in an effort to bolster resources, programs and services to support families in their communities. The event is free and open to the public. To register, call 800.272.3900 or click here.

Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s®. Visit www.alz.org or call 800.272.3900.