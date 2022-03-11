PROVIDENCE, RI, – Rhode Island PrideFest and Illuminated Night Parade returns to the creative capital on Saturday, June 18, 2022. After a two-year pause without an in-person festival or parade due to the pandemic, we are looking and planning that 2022 will allow the return of traditional programming, like the vendor exhibition area, community resource hub, mainstage entertainment, and much more. Additional programming, events, and other features like hotel room blocks will be announced at later dates.

We are committed to having our annual celebration with the utmost attention on our participants’ health and safety. Pride organizers regularly consult with local and state officials and will be following their recommendations to mitigate risk. We will continue to monitor the news related to the pandemic and make informed decisions in concert with the Rhode Island Department of Health.

“All of us are looking forward to gathering together in celebration of our diverse communities,” says Rodney Davis, President of Rhode Island Pride. Davis continues: “that being said, many things have undergone change over the last two years. Pride has to be mindful and deliberate as we organize and plan for this year’s event. It’s going to be a lot of work and a lot of reconnecting. There is not an ‘add water, instant solution’ in producing these events. However, we are determined to work hard to create them with your help.”



Volunteers are the foundation of Rhode Island Pride and are the fuel for all of our events. We are planning a series of sessions, some virtual and some in-person to get individuals connected with the planning. Our first Volunteer Opportunities Session (virtual) will be on Wednesday, March 23 at 7:00 pm. To register, go to: https://form.jotform.com/220665163482153.

All registrations for the 46th Annual Rhode Island PrideFest and Illuminated Night Parade will open on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 12pm with early bird registration ending on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Did you opt to transfer your 2020 registration? If you are a vendor and/or parade registrant that opted to transfer their 2020 registration, please select “2020 Registration Credit” during checkout. In addition to vendor and parade applications, PrideFest entertainment applications will also be available.

To assist those who have questions about participating in PrideFest and related events, email us at Pride2022@prideri.com.