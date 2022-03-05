Subscribe to our free daily newsletter, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s happening, new, and to do out there.
Catch up on all of the most popular stories that appeared on What’sUpNewp this week, February 27 – March 5.
1 – 20-foot section of the Cliff Walk suffered a ‘catastrophic failure’
2 – Winners of 2022 Newport Burger Bender announced
3 – What Sold: 10 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Feb. 21 – 25)
4 – Newport Police: The third suspect wanted in connection with the Farewell Street double shooting has been captured
5 – Calendar of Events: 45th Annual Newport Irish Heritage Month
6 – Now Hiring: 150+ job opportunities available right now
7 – Six Picks: St. Patrick’s Day 2022 – Best parades around Rhode Island
8 – What’s Up in Newport: Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Day
9 – 2022 Newport Folk Festival Lineup Announcement – Mandy Moore will perform on July 24
10 – What’s Up Interview: Steven Feinberg, Executive Director of RI Film and TV Office
In case you missed it- some more of our original reporting this week;
State owed millions by politicians and political organizations for filing finance reports late, or not filing reports at all
What’s Up Interview: Alex MacLeod of Rock Hearts, bluegrass band playing BRT in Cumberland March 12
Women’s History Month: Organizations providing significant services, primarily for women
Concert Photos: Don Felder soars at the Narrows Center
Just My Opinion: Images on a wall
Election 2022: Magaziner picks up endorsements, Rhode Island GOP hires executive director
What’sUpNewp to host annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Eve Celebration, will feature AOH Pipes & Drums, Men’s Singers