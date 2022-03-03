- Advertisement -

Like parades? Feelin’ a little Irish, are ya? Well, we’ve got a month’s worth of festivities all in one place – check out “Six Picks St. Patrick’s Day Parades” from all around Rhode Island. The first is happening Saturday, March 5 in Pawtucket with events running through the month of March.

The granddaddy of them all, Newport’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, is being held Saturday, March 12. Read all about the parades and more below.

Saturday, March 5 – The 40th annual Pawtucket St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off at Noon at the corner of Division St and South Bend near Jenks Middle School. Join this year’s Grand Mashall Patricia Murray with food, drinks, vendors and live Irish music by Sean Connell.

Saturday, March 12: Newport‘s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off at 11AM at Newport City Hall and runs through Washington Square, down Thames Street, and ends at St. Augustine’s Church. After a two-year hiatus, expect bars and restaurants along the route to be packed. Arrive early, stay late, and be safe!

Sunday, March 13: Check out the annual 61st annual West Warwick St. Patrick’s Day Parade beginning at Noon. The parade route begins on the Coventry/West Warwick line and proceeds down Washington St. to Main St. ending at the Police Station. Details here.

Saturday, March 19: The historic Providence St. Patrick’s Day Parade dates back to 1949 when the Ancient Order of Hibernians Sick and Burial Society first marched. This year’s parade is scheduled for March 19 beginning at Noon with Executive Vice President of Citizens Bank and civic leader Barbara Cottam acting as Grand Marshall. Click here for details.

Thursday, March 17 – The 6th annual “Shortest St. Patrick’s Day beach Parade” takes place at Matunuck Beach outside the Ocean Mist. It’s a casual (and quick) affair on the windy beach, but reported to be a lot of fun. Head inside to the OM after to celebrate! Details here.

Sunday March 27 – The annual Mystic Irish Parade is back this year in Mystic, CT Sunday March 27 at 1PM. Expect to see over 2,000 marchers, 100 units, and over 40,000 spectators. The parade begins at the Mystic Seaport Museum, goes through downtown, and concludes at the Mystic Museum of Art. Details here.

For more on St. Patty’s Day in Newport, click here.

