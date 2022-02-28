- Advertisement -

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week.

Monday, February 28

Jane Pickens Film and Events Center to present ‘Oscar Shorts’ Feb. 25-March 2

Things To Do

2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink is open

5:30 pm – Fix-A-Flat Clinic at Bike Newport

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Tuesday, March 1

Calendar of Events: 45th Annual Newport Irish Heritage Month

Things To Do

2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink

5 pm to 9 pm – Tapas and Tequila Tasting Experience

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Wednesday, March 2

What’s Up Interview: Iconic rocker Bruce Cockburn, coming to Narrows Center March 2

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm

Irish American Club – Mel at 8 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – Oscar Nominated Short Films: Live Action at 4:30 pm, Oscar Nominated Short Films: Animation at 7:30 pm

O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm

City & Government

Thursday, March 3

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center – Licorice Pizza at 4:30 pm, The Shining at 7:30 pm

One Pelham East – Adam Go at 9 pm

City & Government

Friday, March 4

Samuel Slater Experience announces Grand Opening March 4

On This Day In History – March 4, 1754: Benjamin Waterhouse, smallpox vaccine pioneer, born in Newport

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – Licorice Pizza at 4:30 pm, Belfast at 7:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 9:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Jake Hunsinger & The Rockbottom Band from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Inside Out at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Dee Jayne Duo at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

Surf Club – Justin Pomfret at 9 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top Of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

City & Government

11 am – Middletown Technical Review Committee

Saturday, March 5

Inaugural Rhode Island Craft Beer Week set for March 5 – 13

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bar & Board – Mel at 7:30 pm

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar – Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Eddy’s Shoe from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Live acoustic at 4 pm, Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Reef – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

11:30 am – Portsmouth Prudence Island Planning Commission

Sunday, March 6

10 Rhode Island high school students will compete in the 17th Poetry Out Loud competition on March 6

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Narragansett Cafe –The Night Shakers from 1 pm to 4 pm

Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.