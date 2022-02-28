Subscribe to What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s happening, new, and to do out there.
This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.
Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.
Monday, February 28
Jane Pickens Film and Events Center to present ‘Oscar Shorts’ Feb. 25-March 2
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink is open
- 5:30 pm – Fix-A-Flat Clinic at Bike Newport
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- 9 am – Jamestown Board of Canvassers
- 5 pm – Little Compton Budget Committee
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee
- 5 pm – Portsmouth Housing Authority
- 5:30 pm – Tiverton Wastewater District
- 5:30 pm – Tiverton Housing Authority
- 6 pm – Newport Energy and Environment Commission
- 6 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
- 6:30 pm – Newport Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
Tuesday, March 1
Calendar of Events: 45th Annual Newport Irish Heritage Month
Things To Do
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 5 pm to 9 pm – Tapas and Tequila Tasting Experience
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center – Oscar Nominated Short Films: Live Action at 4:30 pm, Oscar Nominated Short Films: Documentary at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- 5:30 pm – Portsmouth Dog Park Operating Committee
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Planning Board
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Litter Committee
- 7 pm – Jamestown Fire Department
- 7 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 7 pm – Little Compton Planning Board
Wednesday, March 2
What’s Up Interview: Iconic rocker Bruce Cockburn, coming to Narrows Center March 2
Things To Do
- 12 pm to 8:30 pm – IGLOO VILLAGE @ THE REEF
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 7:45 pm – Adult Ballroom Dance Class with Island Moving Co.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
- Irish American Club – Mel at 8 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – Oscar Nominated Short Films: Live Action at 4:30 pm, Oscar Nominated Short Films: Animation at 7:30 pm
- O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm
City & Government
- 5 pm – Newport Beach Commission
- 5:30 pm – Newport School Committee – Policy Subcommittee
- 5:30 pm – Newport, City of
- 6 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 6 pm – Jamestown School Committee
- 7 pm – Tiverton Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust
- 7 pm – Jamestown Planning Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Harbor Commission
- 7:30 pm – Jamestown School Committee
Thursday, March 3
Things To Do
- 10 am – Nature Drawing at Blithewold: March 3: Perspective in Petals at Blithewold
- 12 pm to 8:30 pm – IGLOO VILLAGE @ THE REEF
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 6 pm to 9 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class at Hotel Viking
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center – Licorice Pizza at 4:30 pm, The Shining at 7:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Adam Go at 9 pm
City & Government
- 3:30 pm – Middletown School Committee
- 4 pm – Newport Tax Relief Ad Hoc Committee
- 4:30 pm – Newport Charter Review Commission
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Harbor Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Tree Commission
Friday, March 4
Samuel Slater Experience announces Grand Opening March 4
On This Day In History – March 4, 1754: Benjamin Waterhouse, smallpox vaccine pioneer, born in Newport
Things To Do
- 10 am – Coffee and Conversations in the Carriage House – The Voyage of Nor’West John at Linden Place
- 12 pm to 8:30 pm – IGLOO VILLAGE @ THE REEF
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 6 pm – Newport Foodies Winter Stroll
- 6 pm – Girl Scout Cookie & Beer Pairing at Newport Craft
- 8 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – Licorice Pizza at 4:30 pm, Belfast at 7:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Jake Hunsinger & The Rockbottom Band from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Inside Out at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Dee Jayne Duo at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- Surf Club – Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
City & Government
Saturday, March 5
Inaugural Rhode Island Craft Beer Week set for March 5 – 13
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Community Yoga at Forty 1 North
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Winter) at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 11 am – Bake Shop Weekends at Newport Vineyards
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11:30 am, 12:15 pm, 1 pm, 1:45 pm, 2:30 pm, 3:15 pm, 4 pm- Simmons Farm Pet and Cuddle
- 12 pm & 6 pm – Girl Scout Cookie & Beer Pairing at Newport Craft
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Cozy Fires and Tasty Treats at Blithewold: March 5
- 12 pm to 8:30 pm – IGLOO VILLAGE @ THE REEF
- 3:30 pm – S’more Than Just a Hayride!! at Simmons Farm
- 6 pm – Newport Foodies Winter Stroll
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 7:30 pm – Roomful of Blues at St. Michael’s in Bristol
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board – Mel at 7:30 pm
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Eddy’s Shoe from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Live acoustic at 4 pm, Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
Sunday, March 6
10 Rhode Island high school students will compete in the 17th Poetry Out Loud competition on March 6
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Community Yoga at Forty 1 North
- 10 am to 2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
- 10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11 am – Bake Shop Weekends at Newport Vineyards
- 11:30 am, 12:15 pm, 1 pm, 1:45 pm, 2:30 pm, 3:15 pm, 4 pm – Simmons Farm Pet and Cuddle
- 12 pm to 3 pm – RI Wedding Expo at The Wayfinder Hotel
- 12 pm & 2 pm – Girl Scout Cookie & Beer Pairing at Newport Craft
- 12 pm to 8:30 pm – IGLOO VILLAGE @ THE REEF
- 4 pm – Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
- 4 pm – Newport Navy Choristers present “Music for a Sunday Afternoon” Concert at St. Barnabas
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –The Night Shakers from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5 pm
City & Government
Nothing scheduled.