The 45th annual Newport Irish Heritage Month returns this March!

The festivities actually get underway on Sunday, February 27 with the annual Green Eggs & Ham Brunch at the Hibernian Hall.

Organized and coordinated by the Museum of Newport Irish History, the goal of the Newport Irish Heritage Month calendar is to include “All things Irish” that will be occurring in the Newport, Rhode Island area throughout March.

The Museum of Newport Irish History says that it will update this calendar as additional events are submitted or details change, for the very latest update to the calendar click here.

Events by Day



SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27

Green Eggs & Ham Brunch: Hibernian Hall, 2 Wellington Ave., Newport, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Enjoy the large spread of food at this fun family event and fundraiser for the Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Live Irish music to follow at 1 p.m., per the listing that follows. Brunch price is $10 for adults, $5 for children 3-12. Children under 3 are free. No reservations. All tickets paid at the door via cash or check on local bank. newportirish.com

Updated as of February 26, 2022

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27

Shannachie Performance: Hibernian Hall, 2 Wellington Ave., Newport, 1:00-4:00 p.m. Pat Heffernan and Patrick Keane return for their annual visit to Hibernian Hall to play Irish ballads. Show starts after Feb. 27 Green Eggs & Ham brunch (see above listing). This event, sponsored by the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Newport Division, is FREE and family friendly. To learn more about Shannachie, see this article from the Newport Daily News and the related 1-minute YouTube video, also courtesy of the Daily News.

FRIDAY, MARCH 4

Museum of Newport Irish History Interpretive Center: 648 Thames St., Newport, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Learn about Irish immigration to the Newport area and of the contributions to the community by individuals of Irish descent from the 1600s to the present through various exhibits, including photographs, artifacts and more. Admission by donation. MNIH Members and children under 16 are free. For more information, including covid protocols, please visit newportirishhistory.org.



SATURDAY, MARCH 5



Annual Trolley Tour of Irish Newport: Departs from Hibernian Hall, 2 Wellington Ave., Newport. Explore “Irish Newport” on this narrated tour presented by the Museum of Newport Irish History. Two departures: 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. These 2-hour tours will include stops at sites connected with Newport’s Irish heritage, including Forty Steps and the Barney Street Cemetery. Tours include an introductory visit to the Museum’s Interpretive Center on Lower Thames Street. Sponsored by Viking Tours of Newport in memory of Karen A. Oakley. Free, but donations are gratefully accepted. Reservations are a must as space is limited. For more information and to reserve, visit the “Events” page at newportirishhistory.org or phone Larry Bartley at 401-965-7276.



Guided Tours of Fort Adams: 90 Fort Adams Drive, Newport. Take a guided tour of the historic Newport fort constructed with Irish labor between 1824-1857. Hour-long tours will be offered at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., on Saturdays and Sundays in March, weather permitting. Tickets are $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 6-17 and children 5 and under are free. Mention Irish Heritage Month for a $3 discount. fortadams.org.

Museum of Newport Irish History Interpretive Center: 648 Thames St., Newport, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Learn about Irish immigration to the Newport area and of the contributions to the community by individuals of Irish descent from the 1600s to the present through various exhibits, including photographs, artifacts and more. Admission by donation. MNIH Members and children under 16 are free. For more information, including covid protocols, please visit newportirishhistory.org.

Grand Marshal Roast: St. Augustin’s Church Hall, corner of Carroll Ave. & Harrison Ave., Newport, 5:30 p.m. The roast will honor the 2022 Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal, Robert “Rocky” Kempenaar II and there will also be a testimonial to Jimmy Winters, 2021 parade honoree. Tickets are $25 and include hors d’oeuvres and music by “Rhode to Dublin.” For advanced tickets, call Dennis at 401-846-5081 or purchase from Hibernian Hall, 2 Wellington Ave. or at Cappy’s Hillside Café, 8 Memorial Blvd. West, Newport. Sponsored by the Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee. Visit the “Events” page at newportirish.com for more information.

SUNDAY, MARCH 6

“The Irish Hour”: 1540AM WADK in Newport, 8-9 a.m. Listen to the best in traditional and contemporary Irish or Irish-influenced music. Hosted by Rick Kelly for over 25 years. For more information and to listen to past podcasts, visit wadk.com. To reach Rick, write to rjkelly71@cox.net



Guided Tours of Fort Adams: 90 Fort Adams Drive, Newport. Take a guided tour of the historic Newport fort constructed with Irish labor between 1824-1857. Hour-long tours will be offered at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., on Saturdays and Sundays in March, weather permitting. Tickets are $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 6-17 and children 5 and under are free. Mention Irish Heritage Month for a $3 discount. fortadams.org.

Museum of Newport Irish History Interpretive Center: 648 Thames St., Newport, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Learn about Irish immigration to the Newport area and of the contributions to the community by individuals of Irish descent from the 1600s to the present through various exhibits, including photographs, artifacts and more. Admission by donation. MNIH Members and children under 16 are free. For more information, including covid protocols, please visit newportirishhistory.org.

Historic Irish Cemetery Tour: 12:30 p.m. Take a tour of the historic Saint Joseph Cemetery (known locally as the Barney Street Cemetery). Located at the corner of Barney and Mt. Vernon Streets in Newport, is the oldest Catholic cemetery in Rhode Island, and the site of the state’s first Catholic church (1828)), which served Newport’s growing Irish immigrant community. The outdoor tour of approximately 30 minutes, given by a historian/guide with the Museum of Newport Irish History, is held, weather permitting, at 12:30 pm on three Sundays: March 6, 20, 27.

More info and to reserve visit the “Events” page at https://newportirishhistory.org/ or call Ann at 401-841-5493.



Traditional Irish Music Sessions: The Fastnet Pub, One Broadway, Newport, 6-9 p.m. Live traditional Irish music. Hosted by A.O. Gutierrez, Tim May and Jack Wright. Family-friendly. Arrive early if you’d like a table. thefastnetpub.com

FRIDAY MARCH 11



Museum of Newport Irish History Interpretive Center: 648 Thames St., Newport, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Learn about Irish immigration to the Newport area and of the contributions to the community by individuals of Irish descent from the 1600s to the present through various exhibits, including photographs, artifacts and more. Admission by donation. MNIH Members and children under 16 are free. For more information, including covid protocols, please visit newportirishhistory.org.

“Big Daddy” Award Ceremony and Pre-Parade Party: Hibernian Hall, 2 Wellington Ave., Newport, 6 p.m.

This year’s winner, IHOP Middletown, will be honored as the largest financial supporter of the parade. The event will feature hors d’oeuvres and entertainment from Colum Cille Pipes & Drums, St. Edmunds Pipes and Drums, and a DJ. Free event. Visit the “Events” page at www.newportirish.com for more information.



Concert by Irish & Celtic music band, “Turas”: Linden Place, 500 Hope Street, Bristol, (401)253-0390

7:00-9:00 p.m. Tickets: $15, $10 for Linden Place members (free for Colt Circle Members). Cash bar.

The band (which means “journey” in Gaelic) features Bob Drouin, Josh Kane, Rob McConegh and Dean Robinson. For tickets, and more info. including covid protocols, visit: https://www.lindenplace.org/events-calendar/concert-irish-celtic-music-band-turas



SATURDAY, MARCH 12 – *** PARADE DAY 2022***



Mass in Honor of St. Patrick & St. Brigid, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Broadway & Mann Ave., Newport (near City Hall), 9:00 a.m. Given in memory of the deceased members of the Newport Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernian and deceased members of the former Newport Irish Heritage Association. Officiant: Very Rev. Francis A. O’Loughlin, Pastor of Jesus Saviour Church and chaplain of the Newport Ancient Order of Hibernians.



65th Annual Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Newport City Hall, Broadway, 11 a.m. The parade will start at City Hall and finish at Saint Augustin’s Church on Carroll Avenue in the Fifth Ward. This year’s parade is dedicated to the memory of Garrett M. “Gary” Loftus. Grand Marshal is Robert “Rocky” Kempenaar II. Approximate run time is 2 hours. Rain or shine. Visit newportirish.com for more information.



Live Radio Coverage of the 65th annual Parade in Honor of St. Patrick on 1540am or online at WADK.com. Broadcast begins around 11:30 am as Rick Kelly and Bobb Angel bring you the sights, as they describe them, and the sounds, of one of the longest running St. Patrick’s parades in the country. (see also “The Irish Hour” each Sunday in March, and year-round, at 8am).



Museum of Newport Irish History Interpretive Center: 648 Thames St., Newport, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Learn about Irish immigration to the Newport area and of the contributions to the community by individuals of Irish descent from the 1600s to the present through various exhibits, including photographs, artifacts and more. Admission by donation. MNIH Members and children under 16 are free. For more information, including covid protocols, please visit newportirishhistory.org.

Note: No tours of Fort Adams offered today/Parade Day (see all other Saturdays & Sundays in March)

Post-Parade Celebration hosted by the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Hibernian Hall, 2 Wellington Ave. Newport

12:00 noon. Corned Beef sandwiches and plenty of Irish Music by the McMurphy’s and DJ Murph.

Advance tickets only: $25. Cash bar. Tickets available from the bartender at Hibernian Hall via check, credit card or cash. Hibernian Hall: (401) 847-8671

14th Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Family Celebration: Martin Recreation Center “The Hut,” 35 Golden Hill Street, behind Newport Library., 1-4 p.m. FREE admission. This alcohol-free, family-friendly event will feature entertainment including bagpipers, Irish step dancers, pirates, face painters, magicians — and more! There will also be giveaways, including a $100 cash door prize and a “How Green Am I” contest ($150 first prize).

Sponsors to be announced. Visit the “Events” page at newportirish.com for more information.



NOTE: Daylight Saving Time will begin at 2:00 a.m. Sunday, March 13 (“spring ahead”)

SUNDAY, MARCH 13



“The Irish Hour”: 1540AM WADK in Newport, 8-9 a.m. Listen to the best in traditional and contemporary Irish or Irish-influenced music. Hosted by Rick Kelly for over 25 years. For more information and to listen to past podcasts, visit wadk.com.



Mass in Honor of St. Patrick: St. Mary’s Church, Spring Street and Memorial Boulevard, Newport 11 a.m.

This annual service is in memory of deceased members of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, and the victims of the Great Famine. The church was designed by Irish American architect Patrick C. Keeley. Construction began in 1847, and it was dedicated in 1852 to “The Holy Name of Mary, Our Lady of the Isle.” stmarynewport.org.



Guided Tours of Fort Adams: 90 Fort Adams Drive, Newport. Take a guided tour of the historic Newport fort constructed with Irish labor between 1824-1857. Hour-long tours will be offered at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., on Saturdays and Sundays in March (except Sat. Mar. 12/Parade Day), weather permitting. Tickets are $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 6-17 and children 5 and under are free. Mention Irish Heritage Month for a $3 discount. fortadams.org.

Museum of Newport Irish History Interpretive Center: 648 Thames St., Newport, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Learn about Irish immigration to the Newport area and of the contributions to the community by individuals of Irish descent from the 1600s to the present through various exhibits, including photographs, artifacts and more. Admission by donation. MNIH Members and children under 16 are free. For more information, including covid protocols, please visit newportirishhistory.org.

THURSDAY, MARCH 17 HAPPY SAINT PATRICK’S DAY !



FRIDAY, MARCH 18



Museum of Newport Irish History Interpretive Center: 648 Thames St., Newport, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Learn about Irish immigration to the Newport area and of the contributions to the community by individuals of Irish descent from the 1600s to the present through various exhibits, including photographs, artifacts and more. Admission by donation. MNIH Members and children under 16 are free. For more information, including covid protocols, please visit newportirishhistory.org.

SATURDAY, MARCH 19



Deadline to pre-order Corned Beef & Cabbage dinners for pick-up Sat. March 26

(for event and ordering details, please scroll to the daily listing under March 26)



Guided Tours of Fort Adams: 90 Fort Adams Drive, Newport. Take a guided tour of the historic Newport fort constructed with Irish labor between 1824-1857. Hour-long tours will be offered at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., on Saturdays and Sundays in March, weather permitting. Tickets are $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 6-17 and children 5 and under are free. Mention Irish Heritage Month for a $3 discount. fortadams.org.



Museum of Newport Irish History Interpretive Center: 648 Thames St., Newport, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Learn about Irish immigration to the Newport area and of the contributions to the community by individuals of Irish descent from the 1600s to the present through various exhibits, including photographs, artifacts and more. Admission by donation. MNIH Members and children under 16 are free. For more information, including covid protocols, please visit newportirishhistory.org.





The High Kings, Live in Concert at Jane Pickens Theater Film & Event Center

7:30 p.m. 49 Touro Street on Washington Square, Newport. Tickets $49-$59. Irish ballad group comprised of Finbarr Clancy, Darren Holden, Brian Dunphy, Paul O’ Brien. For details, tickets and covid protocols visit:

https://janepickens.com/shows/high-kings Box Office: (401) 846-5474



SUNDAY, MARCH 20 (2022)



“The Irish Hour”: 1540AM WADK in Newport, 8-9 a.m. Listen to the best in traditional and contemporary Irish or Irish-influenced music. Hosted by Rick Kelly for over 25 years. For more information and to listen to past podcasts, visit wadk.com.



Guided Tours of Fort Adams: 90 Fort Adams Drive, Newport. Take a guided tour of the historic Newport fort constructed with Irish labor between 1824-1857. Hour-long tours will be offered at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., on Saturdays and Sundays in March, weather permitting. Tickets are $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 6-17 and children 5 and under are free. Mention Irish Heritage Month for a $3 discount. fortadams.org.

Museum of Newport Irish History Interpretive Center: 648 Thames St., Newport, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Learn about Irish immigration to the Newport area and of the contributions to the community by individuals of Irish descent from the 1600s to the present through various exhibits, including photographs, artifacts and more. Admission by donation. MNIH Members and children under 16 are free. For more information, including covid protocols, please visit newportirishhistory.org.

Historic Irish Cemetery Tour: 12:30 p.m. Take a tour of the historic Saint Joseph Cemetery (known locally as the Barney Street Cemetery). Located at the corner of Barney and Mt. Vernon Streets in Newport, is the oldest Catholic cemetery in Rhode Island, and the site of the state’s first Catholic church (1828)), which served Newport’s growing Irish immigrant community. The outdoor tour of approximately 30 minutes, given by a historian/guide with the Museum of Newport Irish History, is held, weather permitting, at 12:30 pm on three Sundays: March 6, 20, 27.

More info and to reserve visit the “Events” page at https://newportirishhistory.org/ or call Ann at 401-841-5493.

Traditional Irish Music Sessions: The Fastnet Pub, One Broadway, Newport, 6-9 p.m. Live traditional Irish music. Hosted by A.O. Gutierrez, Tim May and Jack Wright. Family-friendly. Arrive early if you’d like a table. thefastnetpub.com



WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23 (2022)



Lecture – Presented by the Museum of Newport Irish History. 6:00 p.m. The Wayfinder Hotel, 151 Admiral Kalbfus Rd, Newport and via Zoom. “The Life and Times of Patrick J. Boyle, Newport’s first Irish Mayor,”

by guest speaker: Steve Marino. Reception with light hors d’oeuvres to follow (cash bar). Part of the Michael F. Crowley Lecture Series, now in its 20th season. Reservations required for both in-person and virtual participation. For details and reservations visit the “Lectures” page at newportirishhistory.org or call Ann at 401-841-5493 for assistance/information. A fee, to be paid at the door, applies for in-person participation. No fee for Zoom participation. All in-person guests should be fully vaccinated.

SATURDAY, MARCH 26 (2022)



Guided Tours of Fort Adams: 90 Fort Adams Drive, Newport. Take a guided tour of the historic Newport fort constructed with Irish labor between 1824-1857. Hour-long tours will be offered at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., on Saturdays and Sundays in March, weather permitting. Tickets are $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 6-17 and children 5 and under are free. Mention Irish Heritage Month for a $3 discount. fortadams.org.



Corned Beef and Cabbage “Grab & Go” Dinner, sponsored by the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians (LAOH). Begins Immediately following the 4 p.m. Mass at St. Augustin’s Church and ends at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25. Children aged 10 and under are $10. All dinners must be pre-ordered by March 19.

To order: email Kathryn Brady at brady06@yahoo.com or phone Deanna Conheeny at (401) 847-7156. Include your name, number of dinners ($25 and $10), and desired pickup time. Payment accepted via credit card, cash or check. Pickups from Saint Augustin’s Church Hall. Church located at corner of Carroll and Harrison Avenues.

Enter church hall, which is in the basement of the church, via Eastnor Road entrance, accessible from the church parking lot. Note: Since the LAOH cannot have their usual sit-down dinner and raffle this year, they will also be selling 50/50 Raffle Tickets for $5.00 each.

SUNDAY MARCH 27 (2022)



Historic Irish Cemetery Tour: 12:30 p.m. Take a tour of the historic Saint Joseph Cemetery (known locally as the Barney Street Cemetery). Located at the corner of Barney and Mt. Vernon Streets in Newport, is the oldest Catholic cemetery in Rhode Island, and the site of the state’s first Catholic church (1828)), which served Newport’s growing Irish immigrant community. The outdoor tour of approximately 30 minutes, given by a historian/guide with the Museum of Newport Irish History, is held, weather permitting, at 12:30 pm on three Sundays: March 6, 20, 27.

More info and to reserve visit the “Events” page at https://newportirishhistory.org/ or call Ann at 401-841-5493.

Dancing at the Forty Steps: Cliff Walk, east end of Narragansett Avenue, 3 p.m. Join the official closing event of the 45th Annual Newport Irish Heritage Month by commemorating the informal dances held there by the Irish who made Newport their home in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Sponsored by the Museum of Newport Irish History, the annual event will feature live traditional Irish music, demonstrations of Irish set dancing led by Donal and Mary Lehane, and the Ancient Order of Hibernian Men Singers. Free, outdoor event.

Weather permitting. Click HERE to read about a past Dancing at the Forty Steps.

Sponsored by the Museum of Newport Irish History. Contact: NewportIrishHistory@gmail.com



Traditional Irish Music Sessions: The Fastnet Pub, One Broadway, Newport, 6-9 p.m. Live traditional Irish music. Hosted by A.O. Gutierrez, Tim May and Jack Wright. Family-friendly. Arrive early if you’d like a table. thefastnetpub.com

Recurring March 2022 Events

“The Irish Hour”: 1540AM WADK in Newport, 8-9 a.m. Listen to the best in traditional and contemporary Irish or Irish-influenced music every Sunday in March. Hosted by Rick Kelly for over 25 years. For more information and to listen to past podcasts, visit wadk.com.

Museum of Newport Irish History Interpretive Center: 648 Thames St., Newport, 12 noon to 4 p.m. on the following nine (9) days : March 4, March 5, March 6, March 11, March 12 (Parade Day), March 13, March 18, March 19 and March 20. Admission by donation. MNIH Members and children under 16 are free. For more information, including covid protocols, please visit newportirishhistory.org.



Historic Irish Cemetery Tours: Take a tour of the historic Saint Joseph Cemetery (known locally as the Barney Street Cemetery). Located at the corner of Barney and Mt. Vernon Streets in Newport, is the oldest Catholic cemetery in Rhode Island, and the site of the state’s first Catholic church (1828)), which served Newport’s growing Irish immigrant community. The outdoor tour of approximately 30 minutes, given by a historian/guide with the Museum of Newport Irish History, is held, weather permitting, at 12:30 pm on three Sundays: March 6, 20, 27.

More info and to reserve visit the “Events” page at https://newportirishhistory.org/ or call Ann at 401-841-

Guided Tours of Fort Adams: 90 Fort Adams Drive, Newport. Take a guided tour of the historic Newport fort constructed with Irish labor between 1824-1857. Hour-long tours will be offered at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., on Saturdays and Sundays in March — except Sat. March 12/Parade Day — weather permitting. Tickets are $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 6-17 and children 5 and under are free. Mention Irish Heritage Month for a $3 discount. fortadams.org.



Traditional Irish Music Sessions: The Fastnet Pub, One Broadway, Newport, 6-9 p.m. Live traditional Irish music. Every Sunday night, year-round. Hosted by A.O. Gutierrez, Tim May and Jack Wright. Family-friendly. Arrive early if you’d like a table. thefastnetpub.com