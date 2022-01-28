Attention fans of craft beer, you’re invited to celebrate Rhode Island’s craft beer scene.

The Rhode Island Brewers Guild (RI Brewers Guild) today announced plans are underway for their inaugural Rhode Island Craft Beer Week!

Set for March 5th through the 13th, 2022, this celebration of RI’s beer manufacturers will feature events scheduled at bars, restaurants, package stores, and on-premises at Rhode Island’s 35+ breweries/brewpubs as well as virtual events hosted online.

Contributed by RI Brewers Guild

“Over the past 10 years the RI Brewers Guild has seen tremendous growth” says Jeremy Ruff, Board President, RI Brewers Guild/Owner of LineSider Brewing Co in a statement. “There were five original members of the guild in 2013 and today we have 37 members with a few more already in planning. RI Craft Beer Week will allow us to showcase and celebrate these excellent makers.”

The RI Brewers Guild is the official brewery association in Rhode Island, existing to support and promote Rhode Island’s craft beer manufacturers. The RI Bers Guild was established in 2013 with five founding breweries and brewpubs. As of 2022, there are now 37 members of the guild.

According to RI Brewers Guild, breweries are working hard to bring fun and unique events to life for this inaugural celebration, including in-state collaboration beers and special releases.

Grey Sail Brewing in Westerly and Apponaug Brewing Company in Warwick, has already committed to hosting fellow RI breweries in their taprooms that week to showcase all that Rhode Island has to offer.

Restaurants like North Kingstown’s Back 40, Coventry’s Black Oak Kitchen & Drinks and Newport’s Pour Judgement are planning Tap Takeover events featuring dozens of choices from local brewers.

Narragansett Beer will be hosting an “Ultimate Rhode Island Day” event to kick things off on March 5th. Gansett will launch a new beer that day as well as host iconic Rhode Island staples like Del’s and NY System Wieners. The event “will pay homage to the wonderful little state we live in” said Brooke Cure, Community Manager.

One of the more unique features of the inaugural RI Craft Beer Week is the “Rhode Map Challenge”. Utilizing the RI Brewers Guild Passport App on your smartphone, craft beer enthusiasts can check into and post photos of their beer from as many RI Breweries as they can that week. The RI Brewers Guild wants to be clear that this should only be attempted with the help of a designated driver. Prizes will be awarded to the top 5 fans including two tickets to the Ocean State Beer Festival, two entries to the Craft Brew Races Newport, a RI Brewers Guild Puzzle and much more!

“One of the many benefits of living in Rhode Island is that you can travel basically anywhere in the entire state in under an hour. With the help of a dedicated designated driver, we think it is possible for fans to visit all or at least most of our members across RI Craft Beer Week!” said Gary Richardson, Executive Director of the RI Brewers Guild.

The RI Brewers Guild is organized and operated exclusively for non-profit purposes to promote beers made in Rhode Island and the breweries that make them, facilitate technical collaboration between Rhode Island brewers, and to be an advocate for Rhode Island Brewers in government and community affairs.

Commemorative RI Craft Beer Week stickers and coasters will be available at some locations during this week and all events will be listed on the RI Brewers Guild website by February 25th.

For more information about RI Craft Beer Week and to find events near you visit: https://www.ribrewersguild.org/ri-craft-beer-week/