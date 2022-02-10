- Advertisement -

Overview: Under the direction of 39 teachers, some 1,901 RI high school students participated in this year’s Poetry Out Loud: National Recitation Contest.

The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced today that 10 RI high school students will participate in the Poetry Out Loud state finals on March 6 in a private ceremony at The Greenwich Odeum at 11 am.

At the Rhode Island State Finals, contestants will recite works they selected from an anthology of more than 900 classic and contemporary poems. Additionally, Damont “Mr. Orange” Combs, Providence, will be presenting as the guest poet.

Poetry Out Loud state finalists:

Mariama Bandabaila, Classical High School, Providence. Kaleah Bodden, Providence Country Day School, East Providence. Johanny Duran, Central High School, Providence. Claire Fitzgerald, La Salle Academy, Providence. Leanne Gomes, St. Patrick Academy, Providence. Virginia Keister, Chariho Regional High School, Wood River Junction. Ailyn Mendoza, Central Falls High School, Central Falls. Kaleb Pereira, Cranston West High School, Cranston. Nazarae Phillip, East Providence High School, East Providence. Jennifer Shon, Portsmouth Abbey, Portsmouth.

The Poetry Out Loud competition uses a pyramid structure, which begins in the classroom. Winners advance to a school-wide competition, then to the state competition, and ultimately to the national finals in Washington, D.C. (To be held virtually this year.)

To watch the event and learn more about Poetry Out Loud RI, visit the Poetry Out Loud RI Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/Poetryoutloudri/.