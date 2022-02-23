Want to be among the cool kids who actually know what’s going on in the first hour or two of the Academy Awards show? Well here’s your chance…

With about a month to go before the televised awards are held, the Jane Pickens Film and Events Center in Newport continues the tradition of presenting “Oscar Shorts,” a package of films nominated in the Animated, Live Action, and Documentary Shorts categories. These films are widely admired for their artistic merit and often springboard directors and actors toward full-length movies.

Check out the films beginning Friday, February 25 at Pickens and get ready to predict the winners (and have the edge in your Oscar pool). Click here for the complete schedule.

Note: Some of this year’s selections have a hard R rating and are not suitable for children.

- Advertisement -

This year’s Live-Action Shorts include:

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run – Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger, Kyrgyzstan/Switzerland, 38 min.

The Dress – Tadeusz Łysiak and Maciej Ślesicki, Poland, 30 min.

The Long Goodbye – Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed, UK/Netherlands, 12 min.

- Advertisement -

On My Mind – Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson, Denmark, 18 min.

Please Hold – K.D. Dávila and Levin Menekse, USA, 19 min.

Annimated Shorts will feature:

Affairs of the Art – Joanna Quinn and Les Mills, UK/Canada, 16 min.

- Advertisement -

Bestia – Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz, Chile, 15 min.

Boxballet – Anton Dyakov, Russia, 15 min.

Robin Robin – Dan Ojari and Mikey Please, UK, 32 min.

The Windshield Wiper – Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez, USA/Spain, 14 min.

Documentary shorts include:

Audible – Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean, USA, 39 min.

Lead Me Home – Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk, USA, 39 min.

The Queen of Basketball – Ben Proudfoot, USA, 22 min.

Three Songs for Benazir – Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei, Afghanistan, 22 min.

When We Were Bullies – Jay Rosenblatt, USA/Germany, 36 min.

Click here for further details and showtimes.