- Advertisement -

As Covid continues to retreat, now is a great time to go out and do the things you used to do, pre-pandemic. Like going to the movies, checking out live comedy, or shopping at a vintage market. A quick reminder, many venues and businesses still have vax and/or mask requirements. Check ahead of time and have a great weekend!

Saturday: Visit a brewery – all week long! RI Craft Brewery Week kicks off Saturday with special events happening all week long. Kick things off with “Rhode Island Day” at Narragansett Brewery in Providence with Dels, NY Systems weiners and more, as well as a new release of an iconic Rhode Island beer. Details here.

All Weekend: Check out a pair of Academy Award-nominated films this weekend at Newport’s premier theater, the Jane Pickens Film and Events Center. The theater is screening the much-anticipated 70s film Licorice Pizza as well as the critically acclaimed Kenneth Branagh film Belfast. Details here.

- Advertisement -

Friday: Laugh out loud! Don’t miss Comedy Night at one of the region’s newest craft breweries, Rejects Beer Co. Hosted by Shyam Subramanian, Rejects also welcomes Tait Winston and Jack Byram for a night of fun Friday beginning at 8PM. Details here.

Saturday/Sunday: The Little City Thrifty Vintage Market with over 85 vendors is being held at the Waterfire Arts Center in Providence Saturday and Sunday 10AM-6PM. Check out this curated indoor shopping experience, featuring vintage and pre-loved clothing, books, records, art, furniture, home decor, and more. Details here.

Saturday: The Pawtucket St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off a month of festivities to honor the legendary saint. The event kicks off at 12:00 sharp at the corner of Division St and South Bend near Jenks Middle School. Food, drink, and vendors will be available along the route. Details here.

Sunday: The Narragansett Bay Community Orchestra presents its Winter Concert at St. Peter’s-by-the-sea Episcopal Church in Narragansett. Under Music Director Kristo Kondakçi, the program includes the music of Beethoven, Brahms and Boulanger. Details here.