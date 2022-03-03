- Advertisement -

After being forced to take two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 66th Annual Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will be held, rain, snow, or shine, on Saturday, March 12th, 2022.

The Parade will begin promptly at 11:00 am in front of Newport City Hall and will proceed to Carroll Avenue at Saint Augustin’s Church.

The parade this year is estimated to last 2 hours and will include Pipe Bands, Marching Bands, Fife & Drum Corps, Clown Units, reenactment units, and a host of local, state, and regional organizations including police and fire units, social/fraternal organizations, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Schools, and non-profits.

Looking for more Irish-themed activities this month, check out our calendar of events for the 45th Annual Newport Irish Heritage Month.

Here’s what’s happening around Newport on Parade Day;

Martin Recreation Center “The Hut”

The 14th Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Family Celebration,a non-alcohol event, will take place at the Martin Recreation Center “The Hut” from 1 pm to 4 pm. There will be entertainment with; Bag Pipers, Irish step dancers, pirates, face painting, and more. There will be a “How Green Am I” contest with a cash prize ($150, 100, & 50) and a $100 cash door prize! There will also be giveaways. Entry is free! Enjoy a classic good time at no cost and a chance to win prizes and money!

Brick Alley Pub

The Brick Alley Pub will host their famous Breakfast Buffet from 8 am to 10:30 am. $19.95. Their regular menu will be available for the remainder of the day. No cover charge.

Caleb & Broad

Caleb & Broad will be offering a comp, a breakfast burrito and Guinness for $8. Caleb & Broad will be also giving away some free t-shirts and other goodies, so get there early for a fun time. No cover.

Diego’s Newport & The Wharf Southern Kitchen

The Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar will be hosting a party on their outdoor deck with green beer and cocktails. No cover.

Diego’s Newport will open at 8 am for dining and deck drinks. Green margaritas and corned beef tacos will be available. No cover, first come first serve.

Discover Newport

Discover Newport’s Newport Visitor Information Center in Long Wharf Mall will be open from 10 am-5 pm. For more information and another resource, visit Discover Newport’s roundup – 2022 NEWPORT ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE.

Dockside

The Dockside down on Waite’s Wharf opens at 12 pm. InsideOut will be providing the live music all afternoon long. Expect a cover.

Fastnet Pub

The Fastnet Pub will open at 8:30 am.

Gas Lamp Grille

The Complaints will take the stage at 8 pm.

Hibernian Hall

The Ancient Order of Hibernians will host a post-parade celebration at the Hibernian Hall beginning at noon. The event will include Corned Beef sandwiches and Irish music by McMurphy’s and DJ Murph. Advance tickets only: $25. Cash bar. Tickets are available from the bartender at Hibernian Hall via check, credit card, or cash.

La Forge Casino Restaurant

Dave Manuel will be providing live music from 1 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 9 pm. Food offerings include an Irish Breakfast Buffet.

Malt On Broadway

Malt will be open at 9:00 am parade day, they will be serving a traditional Irish breakfast and will have lots of Corned beef on the menu all week. Malt is also doing some Irish Whiskey tastings throughout the day. No cover.

Midtown Oyster Bar

Midtown Oyster Bar will open at 10 am and will offer two floors of music throughout the day. Catch Sean Rivers from 11 am to 2 pm, Blockhead from 3 pm to 6 pm, and the Travelin Wannab’s from 4 pm to 7 pm. Midtown will be offering a limited food menu. Expect a cover charge.

Museum of Newport Irish History

The Museum of Newport Irish History will open its Interpretive Center from 12 noon to 4 pm. Learn about Irish immigration to the Newport area and of the contributions to the community by individuals of Irish descent from the 1600s to the present through various exhibits, including photographs, artifacts, and more. Admission by donation. MNIH Members and children under 16 are free. More details

Newport Blues Cafe

According to their entertainment calendar, Never In Vegas will be providing live music. We’ll provide more information when/if we hear back from Newport Blues Cafe.

O’Brien’s Pub

O’Brien’s Pub will open at 9 am for their annual Parade Day party. Get there early to get your hands on one of their collectible Parade Day t-shirts. Menu will include hot Corned Beef sandwiches, chicken sandwichs, hamburgers, and hot dogs.

One Pelham East / Top of Pelham

One Pelham East will open its doors at 11 am. Hit Play band will provide the live music at 1 pm and at 9 pm.

At Top of Pelham, they will have three dueling piano shows throughout the day, with the first at 2 pm. Tickets and details.

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church will host a Mass in Honor of St. Patrick & St. Brigid at 9:00 am. Given in memory of the deceased members of the Newport Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernian and deceased members of the former Newport Irish Heritage Association. Officiant: Very Rev. Francis A. O’Loughlin, Pastor of Jesus Saviour Church and chaplain of the Newport Ancient Order of Hibernians.

The Firehouse Theater

Enjoy live improv comedy with The Bit Players, Rhode Island’s award-winning comedy troupe, at The Firehouse Theater at 7 pm or 9 pm. BYOB. $18. More details

The Reef

During the day (11 am – 3 pm) the igloo village & restaurant will be closed, however, their lobster shack will be open and serving fish & chips, Reuben sandwiches, bacon cheddar fritters & bottles of water to go. At 4 pm, the igloo village and dining rooms will open for dinner service, reservations are required. More Details

