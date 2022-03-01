Subscribe to What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s happening, new, and to do out there.
After a year off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Newport Burger Bender, Discover Newport’s “best burger” contest, returned to Newport and Bristol Counties from February 18th – 27th.
The competition in the 2022 edition of the Newport Burger Bender was stiff with a record-breaking 48 burgers (30 beef, 6 non-beef, and 12 plant-based) representing 36 restaurants.
Discover Newport on Monday night announced the winners, critic’s choice, and top vote-getters;
The Boat House’s Mediterranea Swordfish Burger won the non-beef category.
The Mooring’s Portuguese Burger won the most popular vote for the best beef burger.
Caleb & Broad’s Grilled Prime Rib Burger was named “Most Instagrammable”.
Jo’s American Bistro’s Pretzel Bomb Burger was named “Most Likely To Become a Menu Staple”.
Midtown Oyster Bar’s Sushi Burger was named “Most Likely To Move To L.A.”.
Sprout & Lentil’s V-Rex Burger was named “Most Likely To Convert A Carnivor”.
The Reef’s Chuck Norris was named “Best Burger With A Kick”.
Wally’s Wiener’s Bleu Dream was named “Best New Kid On The Block”.
Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar’s The Sweet Carolina Burger was named “Most Likely To Make You Say Y’All”.
More details to come on Tuesday.