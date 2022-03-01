- Advertisement -

After a year off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Newport Burger Bender, Discover Newport’s “best burger” contest, returned to Newport and Bristol Counties from February 18th – 27th.

The competition in the 2022 edition of the Newport Burger Bender was stiff with a record-breaking 48 burgers (30 beef, 6 non-beef, and 12 plant-based) representing 36 restaurants.

Discover Newport on Monday night announced the winners, critic’s choice, and top vote-getters;

The Boat House’s Mediterranea Swordfish Burger won the non-beef category.

The Mooring’s Portuguese Burger won the most popular vote for the best beef burger.

Caleb & Broad’s Grilled Prime Rib Burger was named “Most Instagrammable”.

Jo’s American Bistro’s Pretzel Bomb Burger was named “Most Likely To Become a Menu Staple”.

Midtown Oyster Bar’s Sushi Burger was named “Most Likely To Move To L.A.”.

Sprout & Lentil’s V-Rex Burger was named “Most Likely To Convert A Carnivor”.

The Reef’s Chuck Norris was named “Best Burger With A Kick”.

Wally’s Wiener’s Bleu Dream was named “Best New Kid On The Block”.

Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar’s The Sweet Carolina Burger was named “Most Likely To Make You Say Y’All”.

More details to come on Tuesday.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What's Up Newp. He was born and raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Coventry High School. He serves as Vice President of Fort Adams Trust and serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League for Animals. Ryan also is currently the Senior Editor - North America for Mountain News, publisher of OnTheSnow. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and North American Snowsports Journalists Association (NASJA).