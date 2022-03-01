- Advertisement -

After a year off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Newport Burger Bender, Discover Newport’s “best burger” contest, returned to Newport and Bristol Counties from February 18th – 27th.

The competition in the 2022 edition of the Newport Burger Bender was stiff with a record-breaking 48 burgers (30 beef, 6 non-beef, and 12 plant-based) representing 36 restaurants.

Discover Newport on Monday night announced the winners, critic’s choice, and top vote-getters;

- Advertisement -

The Boat House’s Mediterranea Swordfish Burger won the non-beef category.

The Mooring’s Portuguese Burger won the most popular vote for the best beef burger.

Caleb & Broad’s Grilled Prime Rib Burger was named “Most Instagrammable”.

Jo’s American Bistro’s Pretzel Bomb Burger was named “Most Likely To Become a Menu Staple”.

Midtown Oyster Bar’s Sushi Burger was named “Most Likely To Move To L.A.”.

- Advertisement -

Sprout & Lentil’s V-Rex Burger was named “Most Likely To Convert A Carnivor”.

The Reef’s Chuck Norris was named “Best Burger With A Kick”.

Wally’s Wiener’s Bleu Dream was named “Best New Kid On The Block”.

Wharf Southern Kitchen & Whiskey Bar’s The Sweet Carolina Burger was named “Most Likely To Make You Say Y’All”.

More details to come on Tuesday.