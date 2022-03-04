jobs available in Newport, RI
Looking for a new gig, job, or career in or around Newport? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.

The opportunities listed below were provided to us or curated from hiring websites. All opportunities were available in the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Job Opportunities in Newport

  1. Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Front Desk Associate
  2. Advance Auto Parts – Retail Parts Pro
  3. Applebee’s – Server
  4. Aquidneck Community Table – Root Riders Team Leader and Garden Educator
  5. Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Bartender/Server
  6. Aquidneck Pizzeria – Delivery Driver
  7. Athleta – Brand Associate
  8. Atlantic Lawn & Garden – Mason Foremen/Equipment Operators Wanted
  9. Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission – Recreational Angler Interviewer, 22-001
  10. Bagel Boys – Counter Person
  11. Balfour Beatty – Customer Experience Specialist
  12. BankNewport – Residential Loan Originator
  13. Bar ‘Cino – Kitchen Supervisor
  14. Barry’s Auto Group – Automotive Finance Clerk / Biller
  15. Barton & Gray Mariners Club – Salaried Yacht Captain
  16. Blenheim Newport – Registered Nurse: Director of Nursing 6K sign-on bonus!
  17. Boys & Girls Club of Newport County – Front Office Administrative Assistant (Part time)
  18. Brahmin Leather Works – Sales Associate
  19. Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assistant / Line or Prep Cook
  20. Castle Hill Inn – Assistant Restaurant ManagerBanquet ManagerBanquet SupervisorFine Dining Sous ChefLine CookPastry Sous Chef
  21. Chilis – Janitor
  22. Chipotle – Restaurant Team Member – Crew (2296 – Middletown RI)
  23. City of Newport – Deputy Utilities Director – Engineering, Deputy City Engineer, Harbormaster Assistants
  24. Cj Seto Support Services – Logistics Specialist
  25. Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, bakers, servers, bussers (apply within)
  26. CollabFirst – Experienced Tower Technician
  27. Confluent Health – Physical Therapy Tech
  28. Cox Communications – Part Time Retail Sales Associate Sign- On Bonus $1,000
  29. Crown Collission Center – Auto Body/Collision Estimator
  30. Cumberland Farms – Food Service Leader
  31. CVS – Store Associate
  32. CW Resources – Meat Room Custodian
  33. D&D Enterprises – Landscaper/Laborer
  34. Diego’s Middletown – Front of House Staff Wanted Now and for Summer
  35. Dollar Tree – SALES FLOOR ASSOCIATE
  36. Dunkin’ – Barista
  37. East Side Enterprise – Cashier
  38. EBCAP – Teacher Associate Head Start (EBCAP0961)
  39. Embrace Home Loans – Loan Officer Assistant
  40. Empire Tea & Coffee – Barista
  41. Epsilon Systems – Logistician II
  42. Evolution Wireless – Bilingual Mobile Expert/Sales Associate
  43. Fields Auto Group – Liveaboard Boat Mate – Spring – Bahamas
  44. Fish n Tales Adventures – Captain-Full Time-Seasonal
  45. Fort Adams Trust – Part Time Event Attendants
  46. Forty 1 North – AM Restaurant Server
  47. Frazzleberries – Retail Sales Team Member Newport, RI
  48. Freedom Boat Club – Seasonal Positions
  49. Gansett Cruises – Server-Crew-Harbor Tour Boat-Newport, RI
  50. General Dynamics – Mechanical/Electronics Technician
  51. Genesis Healthcare – Registered Nurse — RN (Part Time)
  52. Glen Court Management – Housekeeper (Full time, Newport, RI)
  53. GNC – Retail Part Time Sales Associate
  54. Gracie’s – Pastry Chef
  55. Greenvale Vineyards – Event Manager
  56. Guard For Life – Middletown, RI – Seasonal Pool Attendant
  57. Hampton Inn & Suites – Housekeeping Room Attendant
  58. Healthcare Services Group – Housekeeper
  59. Homewood Suites – Guest Services Associate/Front Desk Agent
  60. Hotel Viking – Server – Hotel Viking
  61. Ida Lewis Yacht Club – Assistant Manager
  62. International Tennis Hall Of Fame – Advancement Manager
  63. Island Wellness – Wellness Associate
  64. Jackson Hewitt – New TP’s
  65. Janitech – Custodian/Janitor
  66. Joe’s Kwik Mart – Joe’s Kwik Mart Store Manager
  67. John Clarke Senior Living – Registered Nurse (RN)
  68. Lafrance Hospitality – Front Desk Associate Holiday Inn Express
  69. Langway Auto Group – Nissan Service Advisor
  70. Leidos – Material Coordinator
  71. Lifespan – Registered Nurse
  72. Longwood Venues – Assistant Venue Manager
  73. Looking Upwards – Community Inclusion Specialist, Crisis Intervention Professionals, Direct Support Professional, Early Intervention Coordinator, HBTS – Lead Home Based Therapeutic, and more
  74. Marriott International – Bartender – Lifestyle
  75. Marvel & Associates – Associate
  76. McLaughlin Research Corp – MANAGER PROGRAM/PROJECT SUPERVISOR
  77. MEGA Disposal – General Laborer
  78. Middletown Public Schools – Varsity Boys’/Girls’ Outdoor Track Coach REPOST – ANTICIPATED PENDING FUNDI, Accounts Payable Clerk (Business Office) REPOST
  79. MLK Center – Summer Program Teacher
  80. Mozz – AM Baker
  81. MWM – Executive Assistant 1 (Full-time, Newport, RI)
  82. New York Yacht Club – Bartender/ Cocktail/ Barbacks
  83. Newport Animal Hospital – Veterinary Boarding Assistant / Kennel Attendant
  84. Newport Art Museum – Museum Experience Associate
  85. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Front Desk Agent- $19/hr Starting + Benefits + Incentives!!
  86. Newport Creamery – Morning/Afternoon Restaurant Server
  87. Newport Hotel Group – Training and Recruitment Coordinator (Middletown, RI) – $20.00 per hour
  88. Newport Mental Health – Front Desk Receptionist
  89. Newport Public Schools – Speech & Language Pathologist Long Term Sub
  90. Newport Restoration Foundation – Tour Guide
  91. Newport Vineyards – Maintenance-Housekeeper
  92. Ninety Nine Restaurant – Kitchen
  93. NUWC – Personnel Security Specialist (NT-0080-2/3)
  94. Ocean State Job Lot looking to fill more than 100 jobs in North Kingstown
  95. Oyster Harbor Marine – Newport Yacht Broker
  96. Panera Bread – Immediate Hiring-Restaurants Team Members!
  97. Pappas OPT – Physical Therapy Tech
  98. Paradise Cleaning & Restoration – Restoration Technician
  99. Picnic Bakery & Cafe – Barista/Cashier
  100. Point Wine & Spirits – Retail Salesperson
  101. Precise Systems – Logistician
  102. Preservation Society of Newport County – 13 job opportunities
  103. Professional Solutions Delivered – Inventory Manager/RCRP E-Pillar Inventory Manager
  104. Purvis Systems – Assistant Project Manager
  105. Raytheon – Associate Director, Underwater Sensor Systems
  106. Red Dory Restaurant – Host/Hostess
  107. RIBI – Security Officers – $18.00 per hour
  108. Roberts Health Centre – RN or LPN **New Grads Welcomed**- FULL TIME 3-11 PM & 11-7 AM
  109. Root – Cafe Associate
  110. Sakonnet Golf Club – Youth Director at Private Club
  111. Safe Harbor Marinas – Member Services Specialist
  112. SAIC – Junior RPA Developer
  113. Sail Newport- Office Coordinator
  114. Salve Regina University – Student Engagement and LGBTQ+ Resource Coordinator – Salve Regina University
  115. Scales & Shells – Server/Bartender
  116. Sea Bags – Retail Store Manager-Newport, RI
  117. SEACORP – Business Intelligence (BI) Developer
  118. Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
  119. Sentinel Underwriting – Field Representative / Insurance Inspector – Experienced Preferred
  120. Sightsailing of Newport – Sailing Captain (Licensed) for Schooner cruises
  121. Smokehouse – Assistant General ManagerDining Room Supervisor
  122. Sonalysts – Submarine Operations Analyst
  123. Specs Eyecare – Front Office Coordinator
  124. Speedway – Retail Crew
  125. St. Clare Newport – Activity Assistant
  126. St. Michael’s Country Day School – Extended Day Staff
  127. Starbucks – Barista
  128. Stoneacre Brasserie – Restaurant Greeter
  129. Super Systems – IT Specialist MID
  130. Surf Club – Front of House Staff
  131. Taco Bell – Assistant General Manager
  132. TCI – Engineering Technician
  133. The Chanler at Cliff Walk – AM Restaurant Server
  134. The Coggeshall Club – Assistant Teacher
  135. The Gastro Beach Pub – Server
  136. The Home Depot – Cashier
  137. The Mooring –  ServerDining Room SupervisorDishwasherExecutive Sous ChefHostLine CookSous Chef
  138. The Newport Experience – Per Diem / On Call Chefs
  139. The Reef Newport – Restaurant Recruiting ManagerBartender/ServerSeasonal Front of House Managers
  140. The Vanderbilt – Bartender
  141. The Wayfinder – Barista
  142. Thor Solutions – Operations Manager, Northeast
  143. Title & Closing – Recording Manager
  144. TLC Lawn Care & Property Maintenance – Lawn Care/Landscaping
  145. Town Fair Tire – Sales Associate/Management Trainee
  146. Town Of Middletown – Entry Level Patrol Officers, Mechanic, Principal Planner, Campground Manager, Human Resource Manager, and more
  147. Trova Healthcare – Registered Nurse (RN) – Long Term Care
  148. True North Equities – Project Leader / Supply Technician
  149. US Commander, Navy Installations – Child & Youth Program Leader
  150. US Naval Supply Systems Command – SUPPLY TECHNICIAN
  151. Utility Concierge – Inside Sales Representative (WORK FROM HOME – MUST BE BASED IN RI)
  152. Wyndham Destinations – Overnight Guest Services Associate

Hiring and want to add your available job opportunities to this roundup or a future roundup? Email the opportunity in the same format that you see above to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

