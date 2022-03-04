Subscribe to our free daily newsletter, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s happening, new, and to do out there.
Looking for a new gig, job, or career in or around Newport? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.
The opportunities listed below were provided to us or curated from hiring websites. All opportunities were available in the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Job Opportunities in Newport
- Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Front Desk Associate
- Advance Auto Parts – Retail Parts Pro
- Applebee’s – Server
- Aquidneck Community Table – Root Riders Team Leader and Garden Educator
- Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – Bartender/Server
- Aquidneck Pizzeria – Delivery Driver
- Athleta – Brand Associate
- Atlantic Lawn & Garden – Mason Foremen/Equipment Operators Wanted
- Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission – Recreational Angler Interviewer, 22-001
- Bagel Boys – Counter Person
- Balfour Beatty – Customer Experience Specialist
- BankNewport – Residential Loan Originator
- Bar ‘Cino – Kitchen Supervisor
- Barry’s Auto Group – Automotive Finance Clerk / Biller
- Barton & Gray Mariners Club – Salaried Yacht Captain
- Blenheim Newport – Registered Nurse: Director of Nursing 6K sign-on bonus!
- Boys & Girls Club of Newport County – Front Office Administrative Assistant (Part time)
- Brahmin Leather Works – Sales Associate
- Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assistant / Line or Prep Cook
- Castle Hill Inn – Assistant Restaurant Manager, Banquet Manager, Banquet Supervisor, Fine Dining Sous Chef, Line Cook, Pastry Sous Chef
- Chilis – Janitor
- Chipotle – Restaurant Team Member – Crew (2296 – Middletown RI)
- City of Newport – Deputy Utilities Director – Engineering, Deputy City Engineer, Harbormaster Assistants
- Cj Seto Support Services – Logistics Specialist
- Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, bakers, servers, bussers (apply within)
- CollabFirst – Experienced Tower Technician
- Confluent Health – Physical Therapy Tech
- Cox Communications – Part Time Retail Sales Associate Sign- On Bonus $1,000
- Crown Collission Center – Auto Body/Collision Estimator
- Cumberland Farms – Food Service Leader
- CVS – Store Associate
- CW Resources – Meat Room Custodian
- D&D Enterprises – Landscaper/Laborer
- Diego’s Middletown – Front of House Staff Wanted Now and for Summer
- Dollar Tree – SALES FLOOR ASSOCIATE
- Dunkin’ – Barista
- East Side Enterprise – Cashier
- EBCAP – Teacher Associate Head Start (EBCAP0961)
- Embrace Home Loans – Loan Officer Assistant
- Empire Tea & Coffee – Barista
- Epsilon Systems – Logistician II
- Evolution Wireless – Bilingual Mobile Expert/Sales Associate
- Fields Auto Group – Liveaboard Boat Mate – Spring – Bahamas
- Fish n Tales Adventures – Captain-Full Time-Seasonal
- Fort Adams Trust – Part Time Event Attendants
- Forty 1 North – AM Restaurant Server
- Frazzleberries – Retail Sales Team Member Newport, RI
- Freedom Boat Club – Seasonal Positions
- Gansett Cruises – Server-Crew-Harbor Tour Boat-Newport, RI
- General Dynamics – Mechanical/Electronics Technician
- Genesis Healthcare – Registered Nurse — RN (Part Time)
- Glen Court Management – Housekeeper (Full time, Newport, RI)
- GNC – Retail Part Time Sales Associate
- Gracie’s – Pastry Chef
- Greenvale Vineyards – Event Manager
- Guard For Life – Middletown, RI – Seasonal Pool Attendant
- Hampton Inn & Suites – Housekeeping Room Attendant
- Healthcare Services Group – Housekeeper
- Homewood Suites – Guest Services Associate/Front Desk Agent
- Hotel Viking – Server – Hotel Viking
- Ida Lewis Yacht Club – Assistant Manager
- International Tennis Hall Of Fame – Advancement Manager
- Island Wellness – Wellness Associate
- Jackson Hewitt – New TP’s
- Janitech – Custodian/Janitor
- Joe’s Kwik Mart – Joe’s Kwik Mart Store Manager
- John Clarke Senior Living – Registered Nurse (RN)
- Lafrance Hospitality – Front Desk Associate Holiday Inn Express
- Langway Auto Group – Nissan Service Advisor
- Leidos – Material Coordinator
- Lifespan – Registered Nurse
- Longwood Venues – Assistant Venue Manager
- Looking Upwards – Community Inclusion Specialist, Crisis Intervention Professionals, Direct Support Professional, Early Intervention Coordinator, HBTS – Lead Home Based Therapeutic, and more
- Marriott International – Bartender – Lifestyle
- Marvel & Associates – Associate
- McLaughlin Research Corp – MANAGER PROGRAM/PROJECT SUPERVISOR
- MEGA Disposal – General Laborer
- Middletown Public Schools – Varsity Boys’/Girls’ Outdoor Track Coach REPOST – ANTICIPATED PENDING FUNDI, Accounts Payable Clerk (Business Office) REPOST
- MLK Center – Summer Program Teacher
- Mozz – AM Baker
- MWM – Executive Assistant 1 (Full-time, Newport, RI)
- New York Yacht Club – Bartender/ Cocktail/ Barbacks
- Newport Animal Hospital – Veterinary Boarding Assistant / Kennel Attendant
- Newport Art Museum – Museum Experience Associate
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Front Desk Agent- $19/hr Starting + Benefits + Incentives!!
- Newport Creamery – Morning/Afternoon Restaurant Server
- Newport Hotel Group – Training and Recruitment Coordinator (Middletown, RI) – $20.00 per hour
- Newport Mental Health – Front Desk Receptionist
- Newport Public Schools – Speech & Language Pathologist Long Term Sub
- Newport Restoration Foundation – Tour Guide
- Newport Vineyards – Maintenance-Housekeeper
- Ninety Nine Restaurant – Kitchen
- NUWC – Personnel Security Specialist (NT-0080-2/3)
- Ocean State Job Lot looking to fill more than 100 jobs in North Kingstown
- Oyster Harbor Marine – Newport Yacht Broker
- Panera Bread – Immediate Hiring-Restaurants Team Members!
- Pappas OPT – Physical Therapy Tech
- Paradise Cleaning & Restoration – Restoration Technician
- Picnic Bakery & Cafe – Barista/Cashier
- Point Wine & Spirits – Retail Salesperson
- Precise Systems – Logistician
- Preservation Society of Newport County – 13 job opportunities
- Professional Solutions Delivered – Inventory Manager/RCRP E-Pillar Inventory Manager
- Purvis Systems – Assistant Project Manager
- Raytheon – Associate Director, Underwater Sensor Systems
- Red Dory Restaurant – Host/Hostess
- RIBI – Security Officers – $18.00 per hour
- Roberts Health Centre – RN or LPN **New Grads Welcomed**- FULL TIME 3-11 PM & 11-7 AM
- Root – Cafe Associate
- Sakonnet Golf Club – Youth Director at Private Club
- Safe Harbor Marinas – Member Services Specialist
- SAIC – Junior RPA Developer
- Sail Newport- Office Coordinator
- Salve Regina University – Student Engagement and LGBTQ+ Resource Coordinator – Salve Regina University
- Scales & Shells – Server/Bartender
- Sea Bags – Retail Store Manager-Newport, RI
- SEACORP – Business Intelligence (BI) Developer
- Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
- Sentinel Underwriting – Field Representative / Insurance Inspector – Experienced Preferred
- Sightsailing of Newport – Sailing Captain (Licensed) for Schooner cruises
- Smokehouse – Assistant General Manager, Dining Room Supervisor
- Sonalysts – Submarine Operations Analyst
- Specs Eyecare – Front Office Coordinator
- Speedway – Retail Crew
- St. Clare Newport – Activity Assistant
- St. Michael’s Country Day School – Extended Day Staff
- Starbucks – Barista
- Stoneacre Brasserie – Restaurant Greeter
- Super Systems – IT Specialist MID
- Surf Club – Front of House Staff
- Taco Bell – Assistant General Manager
- TCI – Engineering Technician
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk – AM Restaurant Server
- The Coggeshall Club – Assistant Teacher
- The Gastro Beach Pub – Server
- The Home Depot – Cashier
- The Mooring – Server, Dining Room Supervisor, Dishwasher, Executive Sous Chef, Host, Line Cook, Sous Chef
- The Newport Experience – Per Diem / On Call Chefs
- The Reef Newport – Restaurant Recruiting Manager, Bartender/Server, Seasonal Front of House Managers
- The Vanderbilt – Bartender
- The Wayfinder – Barista
- Thor Solutions – Operations Manager, Northeast
- Title & Closing – Recording Manager
- TLC Lawn Care & Property Maintenance – Lawn Care/Landscaping
- Town Fair Tire – Sales Associate/Management Trainee
- Town Of Middletown – Entry Level Patrol Officers, Mechanic, Principal Planner, Campground Manager, Human Resource Manager, and more
- Trova Healthcare – Registered Nurse (RN) – Long Term Care
- True North Equities – Project Leader / Supply Technician
- US Commander, Navy Installations – Child & Youth Program Leader
- US Naval Supply Systems Command – SUPPLY TECHNICIAN
- Utility Concierge – Inside Sales Representative (WORK FROM HOME – MUST BE BASED IN RI)
- Wyndham Destinations – Overnight Guest Services Associate
Hiring and want to add your available job opportunities to this roundup or a future roundup? Email the opportunity in the same format that you see above to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.