- Advertisement -

Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL) today announced that it is currently hiring for over 100 permanent full-time and part-time positions for both second and third shifts at its distribution center, located in the Quonset Business Park at 375 Commerce Park Road, North Kingstown, RI. The company is also hiring part-time and full-time Class A CDL truck drivers.

Ocean State Job Lot is actively interviewing for all positions and for all shifts. OSJL offers a competitive pay and benefits package, including flexible hours; medical, vision, and dental insurance, if eligible; profit participation; service awards; paid time off; 401K, store discount, and more.

Applicants who are interested in part-time and full-time distribution center or Class A CDL driver positions may visit oceanstatejoblot.com/careers-distribution-center, email careers@osjl.com, or call 401-552-5135 to apply. The company encourages applicants from community-based organizations to apply.

- Advertisement -

“Ocean State Job Lot is extending its reach and expanding its offerings,” said Jeff Enright, Director of Supply Chain and Logistics, Ocean State Job Lot. “With that growth comes great opportunities in our Distribution Center. We are looking for motivated, dedicated, and friendly associates to help us support our stores and our communities. Come grow with us!”