The third and final suspect wanted in connection to the February 14 shooting on Farewell Street has been arrested according to Newport Police Department.

In a press release, Newport Police says that earlier today (Monday, March 1) members of the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force located Duane Logan in Warwick, RI, who was wanted in connection to a double shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on February 14th at the Friendly Sons of Newport located on 3 Farewell St.

Logan was arrested without incident, at a hotel in Warwick on a Newport Police Department Affidavit and Arrest Warrant for conspiracy to commit murder.

Newport Police says that he was subsequently turned over to Newport Police Detectives on scene and will be arraigned in Newport District Court today.

On February 14 at approximately 1:17 am, Newport Police responded to the Friendly Sons of Newport for a 911 call of weapons in progress for a shooting. Two victims were immediately transported to Rhode Island Hospital where 1 victim succumbed to injuries. The deceased, identified as Yordi Arevalo died from multiple gunshot wounds.

As a result of the investigation information from Patrol Units and Detectives resulted in obtaining an Affidavit and Arrest Warrant for Shamik Steele for Murder and Felony Assault. On February 15, Newport Police Detectives, with the assistance of State Police, West Warwick, Coventry, and East Providence Police Departments located Shamik Steele at a residence in West Warwick and took him into custody without incident.

An Affidavit and Arrest Warrant was also obtained for Xavier Perry and Duane Logan for Conspiracy to commit Murder. Newport Police says that Xavier Perry was located on February 14 at approximately 9:15 am by patrol units, he was taken into custody without incident.

