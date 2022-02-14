The Newport Police Department is presently investigating a double shooting that occurred early morning on Monday, February 14.

According to a press release from Newport Police Department, “On 2/14/22 at approximately 0117 hours, Officers responded to the Friendly Sons of Newport located at 3 Farewell Street for a 911 call of weapons in progress for a possible shooting”.

Friendly Sons of Newport is a private social club.

Two victims were immediately transported to Rhode Island Hospital where 1 victim succumbed to injuries and the 2nd has since been released with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries, according to Newport Police Department. The decedent reportedly died from multiple gunshot wounds

Newport Police Department says that this is an isolated incident with no threat to the Newport community or surrounding neighboring areas. The Newport Police Detectives are continuing to gather more information for this incident to conclude and apprehend those responsible.

There have not been any arrests at this time and detectives are presently speaking to those of involved.

The Newport Police Department is not releasing any names at this time due to notification to next of kin and because this is is a continuing investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated.