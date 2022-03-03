- Advertisement -

A section of the Cliff Walk collapsed into the water below around 2 pm this afternoon.

Newport Police Department has closed off the section between Webster St. and Narragansett Ave.

On Instagram, the City of Newport shared, “Please be advised that Newport’s Cliff Walk has experienced a significant landslide and partial collapse in the vicinity between 40 Steps and Webster Avenue. As a result, the Cliff Walk will be closed from Narragansett Avenue to Webster Avenue for the foreseeable future”.

- Advertisement -

The City of Newport reports that no injuries have been reported and that their public safety and Public Services crews are on the scene assessing the damage.