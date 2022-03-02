- Advertisement -

In traditional fashion, the sold-out Newport Folk Festival has begun announcing lineup in a rolling fashion.

Composer, multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, and multi-GRAMMY winner, Taj Mahal, was the first artist to be announced to the 2022 Newport Folk Festival lineup on February 3, just a day after the event sold-out within minutes.

The sold-out 2022 Newport Folk Festival will take place at Fort Adams State Park Friday, July 22, Saturday, July 23, and Sunday, July 24.

 In any given year there are typically between 50 – 60 lineup announcements. What’s Up Newp will continue to update the lineup below with the latest announcements.

In 2019, Newport Folk Festival began making donations on behalf of each artist to a charity/nonprofit of the artist’s choice. Click on the link of each artist to read Newport Folk Festival’s announcement and to see what charity is receiving a donation on behalf of the artist.

2022 Newport Folk Festival Lineup

The lineup announcement will continue over the days and weeks ahead.

Friday, July 22

  • More to be announced.

Saturday, July 23

Sunday, July 24

