Saturday, July 24th was a perfect day to ‘Folk On” at the Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams State Park. It was Day 2 of the first of two three-day downsized festivals, with Fort Adams at half its regular capacity. The day featured great music and a visit from RI Governor Dan McKee.

The day started bright and early with a make-up set of sorts from Grace Potter. She performed solo, with several audience requests after her set was postponed due to thunderstorms on Friday. Margo Price also returned to the Newport stage, for an acoustic set with husband Jeremy Ivey.

Hip Hop artist Demeanor was warmly welcomed by the Folk crowd, as was guitar genius Yasmin Williams. It was the first time both artists played Newport. Strong sets from Waxahatchee, Phosphorescent, and Joy Oladokun followed. Randy Newman graced the Newport stage with some well know classics accompanied by his unique brand of upbeat sarcasm.

Along with his wife Amanda Shires and bandmate Sadler Vaden, festival favorite Jason Isbell closed Day 2 with a powerful set of original music. WhatsUpNewp photographer Rick Farrell was there and shares the photos below.