Now that they’ve finished announcing the lineup for its sold-out festival at Fort Adams July 22 – 24, Newport Folk Festival has moved on to announce aftershow benefits and events.

Newport Folk Festival today announced, in partnership with the United States Postal Service (USPS), that they will hos “For Pete’s Sake” at The JPT at 8 pm on Thursday, July 21.

“We are excited to partner with USPS to celebrate the release of the new Pete Seeger Stamp. Please join us for “For Pete’s Sake” Thursday night July 21 at Jane Pickens Theater in Newport RI,” Newport Folk Festival wrote on Facebook.

Tickets for the 21+ show are $66.95 and will go on sale on Dice on Thursday, June 23 at 1 pm at https://bit.ly/3mRoY5m.

This is the first official aftershow announced by Newport Folk Festival. Stay tuned for further updates.