In traditional fashion, the sold-out Newport Folk Festival has begun announcing its lineup in a rolling fashion.
Composer, multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, and multi-GRAMMY winner, Taj Mahal, was the first artist to be announced to the 2022 Newport Folk Festival lineup on February 3, just a day after the event sold-out within minutes.
The sold-out 2022 Newport Folk Festival will take place at Fort Adams State Park Friday, July 22, Saturday, July 23, and Sunday, July 24.
In any given year there are typically between 50 – 60 lineup announcements. What’s Up Newp will continue to update the lineup below with the latest announcements.
In 2019, Newport Folk Festival began making donations on behalf of each artist to a charity/nonprofit of the artist’s choice. Click on the link of each artist to read Newport Folk Festival’s announcement and to see what charity is receiving a donation on behalf of the artist.
2022 Newport Folk Festival Lineup
The lineup announcement will continue over the days and weeks ahead.
Friday, July 22
- Lee Fields
- Leith Ross
- CARM
- Dinosaur Jr.
- The Felice Brothers
- John Craigie
- The Dead Tongues
- The National
- Goose
- Arooj Aftab
- John Moreland
- Phoenix Rising: Silkroad Ensemble with Rhiannon Giddens
- Taj Mahal
- More to be announced.
Saturday, July 23
- Bleachers
- Lucy Dacus
- The Ballroom Thieves
- Lucius
- Madi Diaz
- Adia Victoria
- Hannah Georgas
- Durand Jones & The Indications
- beabadoobee
- Neal Francis
- Skullcrusher
- Clairo
- More to be announced.
Sunday, July 24
- Blake Mills
- Anais Mitchell
- The Linda Lindas
- Buffalo Nichols
- Maren Morris
- dakhabrakha
- ‘Love Will Go All The Way: A Spiritual Helpline Gospel Revue’
- Trampled By Turtles
- Sierra Ferrell
- Mandy Moore
- Joy Oladokun
- Valerie June
- Hermanos Gutiérrez
- More to be announced.
