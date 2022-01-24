The Newport Folk today announced the on-sale date for tickets for the 2022 Festival, scheduled for July 22-24. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, February 2 at 11AM.

In past years, Folk Festival tickets have sold out in minutes, so patrons are advised to purchase tickets immediately when they are available.

Check the full text of the announcement from the Festival staff below:

Set those reminders, and mark those calendars. All 2022 Newport Folk tickets go on sale at 11AM ET, Wednesday, February 2nd. We’ve worked hard with our ticketing partner DICE to make the on-sale process as streamlined as possible. Stay tuned for previews of the purchasing workflow, ticket types, and pricing. To learn more, visit: newportfolk.org/tickets.

