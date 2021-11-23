In an email to fans today, Newport Folk Festival released their annual Thank You Video.

“We are excited to share details about our 2022 on sale early in the new year, including our new ticketing partner. We cannot wait to see you back at the Fort on July 22-24. Before we officially turn the page to 2022, we want to take a moment to express how grateful we are for this amazing community. We love you, Folk Family, Enjoy our 2021 Thank You Vido” the email stated.