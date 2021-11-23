In an email to fans today, Newport Folk Festival released their annual Thank You Video.

“We are excited to share details about our 2022 on sale early in the new year, including our new ticketing partner. We cannot wait to see you back at the Fort on July 22-24. Before we officially turn the page to 2022, we want to take a moment to express how grateful we are for this amazing community. We love you, Folk Family, Enjoy our 2021 Thank You Vido” the email stated.

Ryan Belmore has been the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp since 2012. He also currently works for Mountain News, where he serves as Senior Editor - North America for OnTheSnow. He previously worked for the New England Patriots and American Cancer Society. He currently serves as Vice President of Fort Adams Trust and is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and North American Snowsports Journalists Association (NASJA).