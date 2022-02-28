Subscribe to What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s happening, new, and to do out there.
Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.
In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;
Newport
8 Brightman Street sold for $885,000 on February 25. This 1,700 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $799,000.
27 Poplar Street sold for $699,000 on February 24. This 1,439 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $699,000.
Middletown
4 Bayview Park Avenue sold for $90,000 on February 25. This 924 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $120,000.
5 Longmeadow Avenue sold for $605,000 on February 25. This 2,376 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $529,000.
Portsmouth
63 Fieldstone Drive sold for $822,000 on February 25. This 3,068 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $799,000.
65 Holliston Avenue sold for $427,200 on February 22. This 1,188 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $374,995.
Jamestown
36 Cole Street sold for $1,170,000 on February 24. This 2,992 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,250,000.
Tiverton
3 Four Rod Way sold for $976,000 on February 25. This 2,800 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $895,000.
121 Fir Avenue sold for $410,000 on February 25. This 1,156 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $420,000.
Little Compton
“Address Not Available” in Adamsville sold for $610,000 on February 22. This 2,508 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $599,000.