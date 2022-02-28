- Advertisement -

Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested.

If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;

Newport

8 Brightman Street sold for $885,000 on February 25. This 1,700 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $799,000.

27 Poplar Street sold for $699,000 on February 24. This 1,439 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $699,000. default

Middletown

4 Bayview Park Avenue sold for $90,000 on February 25. This 924 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $120,000.

5 Longmeadow Avenue sold for $605,000 on February 25. This 2,376 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $529,000.

Portsmouth

63 Fieldstone Drive sold for $822,000 on February 25. This 3,068 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $799,000.

65 Holliston Avenue sold for $427,200 on February 22. This 1,188 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $374,995.

Jamestown

36 Cole Street sold for $1,170,000 on February 24. This 2,992 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,250,000.

Tiverton

3 Four Rod Way sold for $976,000 on February 25. This 2,800 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $895,000. default

121 Fir Avenue sold for $410,000 on February 25. This 1,156 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $420,000.

Little Compton

“Address Not Available” in Adamsville sold for $610,000 on February 22. This 2,508 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $599,000.