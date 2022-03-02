Subscribe to What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s happening, new, and to do out there.
Guitarist and former member of The Eagles Don Felder brought his band and a set of legendary songs to Fall River’s Narrows Center for the Arts on Tuesday, March 1. It was a special night for the near-capacity crowd who heard timeless Eagles classics in the confines of one of the best music venues in southeastern Massachusetts.
WUN photographer Rick Farrell was there and shares a few photos of Felder and his band below.