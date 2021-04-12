Good Morning,

>> The sale of seasonal passes to Sachuest and Third beaches will start today. Details

>> Beginning today, people 40 and older are now eligible to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

>> WRIU 90.3 FM is holding Radiothon, its annual fundraising drive this week, after skipping the event last year due to the coronavirus epidemic. The non-commercial station receives no public funds, relying on donations as its main source of income. The station broadcasts 24-7, year-round and is run by an all-volunteer staff. Story

>> Jay Flanders is back with another edition of Tiny Kitchen Magic. This month he’s walking you through how to make BBQ Pulled Pork with Maple Chipotle BBQ Sauce. Story.

>> Newport Historical Society’s Executive Director Ruth Taylor recently sat down, virtually, with me to discusses the shift in community journalism that has taken place over the past year, and What’s Up Newp’s pivot from reporting on local events to providing detailed coverage of quarantine protocols, vaccine distribution, unsung heroes and more, as part of their initiative History in the Making. Storyhttps://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/E2jKPsSUiI4?rel=0&autoplay=0&showinfo=0&enablejsapi=0

Weather Forecast

Today – Patchy drizzle after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Patchy drizzle before 9pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northeast wind 11 to 15 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today – NE wind 11 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 24 kt. A chance of drizzle after noon. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – NE wind 10 to 13 kt becoming N after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 kt. A chance of drizzle before 9pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

The current water temperature in Newport is 46°F

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:09 am | Sunset: 7:23 pm | 13 hours and 14 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:57 am & 9:13 pm | Low tide at 2:21 am & 2:11 pm

Moon: New Moon, 0 days, 0% lighting.Things To Do

The Latest: COVID-19 / Vaccine

News | Data | Vaccine Info & Registration | Reopening RI | Travel Restrictions

