Now that the weather is warming up, people are getting vaccinated and more places are opening to larger crowds, there are plenty of things to do in South County this weekend.

Although in the first instance, the weather warming has caused a slowdown. You see, Shady Tree Maple Farm in Richmond has finished their boil for this year and their shop is now only open on a “hit or miss” basis. You can call ahead at (401) 284-0275 or email barbiegirl1960@yahoo.com for information, or do like I did, stop by and use their honor box to take a sample of their maple syrup and drop cash or a check in the mail slot in the door. I’m just upset I couldn’t get inside to buy some maple candy and cremes. You can also check out their Facebook page for more information: https://www.facebook.com/Shady-Tree-Maple-Farm-588691311207470/

Saturday afternoon at Shaidzon Brewery, 141 Fairgrounds Rd. in West Kingston, the HG80 food truck will be on premises from Noon-6 pm. The food looks like tacos, but the HG80 Facebook page seems to be a cultural page about Bergamo, Italy. I can vouch for the beer at Shaidzon, and I’m extremely intrigued about the food, and plan on heading there for certain. More information can be found at the event page here.

Rounding out the weekend on Sunday is another food event, this time at The General’s Crossing Brewhouse, 34 Narragansett Ave., Jamestown from Noon-4 pm. I was lucky enough to sample the food for this event, the waffles from The Burgundian, just before the lockdown began last year, and they were fantastic. They offer both savory and sweet versions, I went with their iconic Belgian waffles covered in strawberries, then topped with thick whipped cream and drizzled with dark chocolate. My eyes admired it for a moment before my mouth devoured it and reveled in the sensual experience it provided my taste buds. It was magnificent. If nothing else, I may have to take the dog for extra long walks next week, I may be gaining weight this weekend. Here is the info for Sunday’s event, I highly recommend it, and enjoy your weekend.