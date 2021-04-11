WRIU 90.3 FM is holding Radiothon, its annual fundraising drive this week, after skipping the event last year due to the coronavirus epidemic. The non-commercial station receives no public funds, relying on donations as its main source of income. The station broadcasts 24-7, year-round and is run by an all volunteer staff.

Located on the campus of the University of Rhode Island, the station provides an eclectic mix of music, sports and more to the region, reaching most of Rhode Island and nearby Connecticut. Governed by the URI Student Senate, the station provides on-air and behind-the-scenes opportunities for students and community members. It is one of the few remaining independently operated radio stations in the region.

‘RIU is offering some premiums for those who make donations this week. All donors will receive a sticker, a mask, a pen and hand sanitizer. Donors giving $25-49.99 are will receive a baseball hat. Donors giving $50-74.99 will receive a long-sleeve t-shirt. Finally, donors giving $75 or more are eligible to receive one of each premium.

For more, listen to WRIU live here. Click here to donate online (Pay now with credit/PayPal).

Note: Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams is a volunteer DJ at WRIU. You can hear his folk/roots show “The Kingston Coffeehouse” Tuesdays at 6PM