Story by Public Affairs Office, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

Despite operating under COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s workforce accomplished much to maintain the highest level of service to the fleet, efforts that are highlighted in the command’s 2020 Annual Overview.



Prepared by the Strategic Planning Office and the Public Affairs Office, the 2020 Annual Overview is posted here: https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Portals/103/Documents/NUWC_Newport/AnnualOverview2020.pdf



A message from Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings and Technical Director Ron Vien explains how the global pandemic changed the way Division Newport carried out its mission during the pandemic.



“Maximum teleworking, travel restrictions and virtual meetings altered the way we interacted with each other and our customers – the fleet – and yet Division Newport accomplished a great deal,” the message states. “Uninterrupted fleet support, a change of command, completion of contract actions, continuation of educational outreach programs, and in-water and laboratory testing to support basic research, these are just some of the ways Division Newport maintained its operational tempo.



“Along with fleet support, our top priority was keeping our workforce safe and healthy during the pandemic. We took immediate action in creating a telework environment that would work for everyone’s situation and schedule. For those coming to work on campus, we maintained the clean work spaces and social distancing needed to keep COVID at bay.”



The 2020 Annual Overview also highlights the workforce, events and projects that were part of a productive year, along with business metrics and economic impact data.



“This year’s Annual Overview will forever serve as a time capsule of a year that brought unprecedented challenges,” said Deputy Public Affairs Officer Carly Diette. “Each page of the overview features photos and passages, which showcase the Division Newport workforce’s unwavering commitment to fleet support and to undersea superiority today and tomorrow.”



NUWC Division Newport is a shore command of the U.S. Navy within the Naval Sea Systems Command, which engineers, builds and supports America’s fleet of ships and combat systems. NUWC Newport provides research, development, test and evaluation, engineering and fleet support for submarines, autonomous underwater systems, undersea offensive and defensive weapons systems, and countermeasures associated with undersea warfare.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher’s Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.