Here’s a look at what open houses are happening this weekend in Newport County.
It’s a tough market for homebuyers right now and it helps to have a local professional guiding you through this process. If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me atTylerB@remaxnewportri.com.
Open House In Newport County This Weekend
Presented By People’s Credit Union
Newport
66 Webster Street #7 | $635,000
2 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
37 Whitwell Avenue | $424,900
1 bed, 1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm and on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.
99 Second Street | $1,100,000
3 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.
50 School Street #1 | $1,495,000
2 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.
50 School Street #3 | $1,495,000
2 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.
50 School Street #2 | $1,295,000
2 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.
50 School Street #8 | $2,879,000
4 beds, 4.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.
Middletown
240 Third Beach Road | $1,890,000
3 beds, 4.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
322 Boulevard | $375,000
3 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.
Portsmouth
81 Rhode Island Boulevard | $465,000
3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
1115 Anthony Road | $1,200,000
2 beds, 4 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12 pm.
Jamestown
8 Meadow Lane | $1,695,000
3 beds, 3.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
Tiverton
80 Bucks Way | $410,000
3 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.
10 Birch Street | $210,000
2 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
128 Randolph Avenue | $398,900
2 beds, 2 baths. Open house on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
289 Village Road #102 | $825,000
2 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 1pm to 3 pm.
11 Belleview Avenue | $525,000
3 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
Little Compton
None scheduled.