Here’s a look at what open houses are happening this weekend in Newport County.

Open House In Newport County This Weekend

Newport

66 Webster Street #7 | $635,000

2 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

66 Webster Street #7, Newport, RI

37 Whitwell Avenue | $424,900

1 bed, 1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm and on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

37 Whitwell Avenue, Newport, RI





99 Second Street | $1,100,000

3 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.

99 Second Street, Newport, RI

50 School Street #1 | $1,495,000

2 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

50 School Street #1, Newport, RI

50 School Street #3 | $1,495,000

2 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

50 School Street #3, Newport, RI

50 School Street #2 | $1,295,000

2 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

50 School Street, Newport, RI

50 School Street #8 | $2,879,000

4 beds, 4.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

50 School Street , Newport, RI

Middletown

240 Third Beach Road | $1,890,000

3 beds, 4.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

240 Third Beach Road, Middletown, RI

322 Boulevard | $375,000

3 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

322 Boulevard , Middletown, RI

Portsmouth

81 Rhode Island Boulevard | $465,000

3 beds, 2 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

81 Rhode Island Boulevard, Portsmouth, RI





1115 Anthony Road | $1,200,000

2 beds, 4 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12 pm.

1115 Anthony Road, Portsmouth, RI

Jamestown

8 Meadow Lane | $1,695,000

3 beds, 3.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

8 Meadow Lane, Jamestown, RI





Tiverton

80 Bucks Way | $410,000

3 beds, 1 bath. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

80 Bucks Way, Tiverton, RI

10 Birch Street | $210,000

2 beds, 1.1 baths. Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

10 Birch Street, Tiverton, RI

128 Randolph Avenue | $398,900

2 beds, 2 baths. Open house on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

128 Randolph Avenue, Tiverton, RI

289 Village Road #102 | $825,000

2 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 1pm to 3 pm.

289 Village Road #102, Tiverton, RI



11 Belleview Avenue | $525,000

3 beds, 2.1 baths. Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

11 Belleview Avenue, Tiverton, RI





Little Compton

None scheduled.