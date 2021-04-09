Joseph E. Duffy, 94, passed away at home in Portsmouth on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. He was the husband of the late Edith (Fingas) Duffy.

Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late John and Mary (Grady) Duffy.

He was a graduate of Msg. Prevost High School and later joined the US Army where he spent the next 32 years proudly serving his country in many locations around the globe.

Joseph then retired to the family home on Mount Hope Bay where he made new friends and enjoyed all the Bay has to offer through four seasons each year. One of his favorite weeks of the year was the annual family reunion held at his home where dozens of family members from 9 weeks to 99 years old gather and celebrate being together.

The family is already planning a special tribute to Uncle Joe this year, he will be deeply missed by all.

Joseph leaves a daughter Josie David (Scott) of Rush Springs, OK and four grandchildren, Jeanette Herron (Robert), Christy Huls (Brian), Desarea Rider (Patrick) and Dereck David (Nicco). He also leaves 6 great grandchildren Aspen, Lucy, Luke, Raelynn, Payton and Jodi as well as 24 nieces and nephews.

He was the brother of the late John, William, Paul and Anna Duffy, Geraldine Collington and Barbara Hall.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am in St. Anthony’s Church, 2836 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 am. Burial with Military Honors will take place at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter, RI