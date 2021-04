Robert A. Terrier, 83, of Middletown, RI, passed away on April 5, 2021. Robert was born in Westfield, Maine to Robert and Pearl Terrier.

Robert was proud veteran of the U.S. Navy and served 20 years as an Electricians mate 1st class. After retirement from his military service he worked as an electrician at the Newport Public Works Department. He was a proud member of the VFW in Middletown and a member of the Fleet Reserves.

Robert is survived by his dear friend Barbara Ames, many nephews, nieces, and friends who loved him very much.

He was predeceased by his parents Robert and Pearl Terrier, his sisters Linda Caulkins, Elsie Rogers, and Marion Edgecomb, and his brothers Eldon, Percy, and Neal.

Services will be private.