The Edward King House, Tiverton Library, and Salve Regina Library are closing their tax preparation sites effective the week beginning April 11. These sites will no longer be accepting appointments after this date. All returns currently in process, including those with unemployment compensation will be completed and filed.

The Jamestown Senior Center will remain open, accepting telephone appointments only (no walk in) until May 6that phone 401-423-9804.

The Portsmouth Senior Center will remain open, accepting telephone appointments (no walk-in), until April 29 at phone 401-683-4106.