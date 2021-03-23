Good Morning,
>> Roughly 4,000 first dose appointments will be made available onvaccinateRI.orgon this morning at 9 am for those eligible for the vaccine.Full Story
>> 25 homes sold in Newport County last week. Take a look at where they were located and what they sold for.Full Story
>> Looking for a new gig, job, or career? There are more than 145 job opportunities available right now in the Newport area.See The Full List
>> Dan Snydacker, a board member and education chair of the Touro Synagogue Foundation, joins WhatsUpNewp for a live virtual video interview at noon today to discuss the Foundation’s upcoming lecture series, particularly its opening event on April 1, which explores the rise in anti-Semitism today.Watch Live
>> Rhode Island has moved the state tax filing deadline to May 17.Story
>> Newport Festivals Foundation announced yesterday that “John Prine And Friends” will be available for pre-order beginning this morning at 11 am. Recorded during the 2017 Newport Folk Festival, John Prine and Friends is the first-ever release of this celebrated and unique performance. Proceeds from the sale support the Newport Festivals Foundation’s ongoing initiatives to aid musicians in need and music programs across the country. Full Story
What’s Up in Newport County Today
Tuesday, March 23, 2021
~ Happy Birthday today to Tony Jones, Eric Devine, Cameron DuBreuil, Kaileigh Champion, Patrick Dugan, and Shane Murray!
~ Today is National Puppy Day, American Diabetes Association Alert Day, and Melba Toast Day!
Weather Forecast
- Special Weather Statement
- Today –Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
- Tonight –Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 39. East wind around 6 mph.
Marine Forecast
- Today –Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming ESE around 6 kt in the afternoon. Patchy fog before 9am. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight –Variable winds 5 kt or less. Patchy fog after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Current Water Temperature:38°F
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 6:42 am | Sunset: 7:01 pm | 12 hours and 19 minutesof sun.
- High tide at 3:33 am & 4:15 pm | Low tide at 10:37 am & 10:01 pm.
- Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 9 days, 64% lighting.
Things To Do
- 11:30 am –Lunch & Learn: Bingoat MLK Center
- 1 pm to 3 pm & 5 pm to 7 pm –Job Fair Receptionat Chanler at The Cliff Walk
- 2 pm –Tiverton Farmers Market – Winter
- 6:30 pm –Portsmouth Free Public Library to host a virtual presentation on starting seeds with a URI Master Gardener
JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room
- Perfumes (Les Parfums)
- Minari
- Frida La Vida: Great Art on Screen
- Long Live Rock: Celebrate The Chaos
- Stray
- The Women’s Adventure Film Tour
- Exhibition On Screen: Easter In Art
City & Government
Newport & Bristol Counties
Middletown
Portsmouth
Jamestown
Tiverton
Live on WUN
(watch on ourFacebook Pageandwebsite)
- 12 pm – A conversation with Dan Snydacker from Touro Synagogue Foundation
The Latest WUN Headlines
This Day in RI History: March 23, 1948, Musician David Olney born in Providence
RIDOH: Roughly 4,000 first dose COVID-19 appointments will be available on Tuesday morning
Tickets for April Red Sox games go on sale Thursday, March 25
1 – 23 Pier Marketplace in Narragansett sells for $1.8 million
What Sold: 25 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (March 15 – 22)
Chariho Regional High School student wins RI Arts Council’s 2021 ‘Poetry Out Loud’ recitation contest
Opinion: Rhode Islanders don’t need the beverage tax
Now Hiring: 140+ job opportunities available in and around Newport right now (March 22)
BankNewport names Jack Murphy as new chief executive officer
Newport Festivals Foundation to release “John Prine and Friends” album
Division of Taxation announces Rhode Island will follow IRS deadline change; deadline now May 17
Newport Mental Health Fund Development Director talks strategy about being hired during the pandemic
SBA to accept shuttered venue operators grant applications on April 8
List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island
Frosty Freez opens for the 2021 season on April 1
11th Hour Racing Team furthers sustainability goals by partnering with water footprint implementation
The Chanler at Cliff Walk will host a hotel and restaurant job fair reception on Tuesday
Recent Local Obituaries
COVID-19 in Rhode Island
Elsewhere
NUWC –NUWC Division Newport test range capabilities highlighted during virtual open house
The Boston Globe –Plant City X finds success during the pandemic
General Assembly –Senate Finance Committee to hear budget articles on housing and rent relief
General Assembly –Act on Climate scheduled for House vote today
Have a great Tuesday, we’ll see you out there.