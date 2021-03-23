Good Morning,

What’s Up in Newport County Today

Tuesday, March 23, 2021

~ Happy Birthday today to Tony Jones, Eric Devine, Cameron DuBreuil, Kaileigh Champion, Patrick Dugan, and Shane Murray!

~ Today is National Puppy Day, American Diabetes Association Alert Day, and Melba Toast Day!

Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement

Today –Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight –Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 39. East wind around 6 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today –Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming ESE around 6 kt in the afternoon. Patchy fog before 9am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight –Variable winds 5 kt or less. Patchy fog after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Current Water Temperature:38°F

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:42 am | Sunset: 7:01 pm | 12 hours and 19 minutesof sun.

High tide at 3:33 am & 4:15 pm | Low tide at 10:37 am & 10:01 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 9 days, 64% lighting.

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event CenterVirtual Screening Room

City & Government

Newport & Bristol Counties

11 am –Newport Tourism Marketing Management Authority

Middletown

6 pm –Middletown Zoning Board of Review

Portsmouth

6 pm –Portsmouth School Committee

Jamestown

7 pm –Jamestown Zoning Board of Review

Tiverton

7 pm –Tiverton School Committee

Live on WUN

(watch on ourFacebook Pageandwebsite)

12 pm – A conversation with Dan Snydacker from Touro Synagogue Foundation

The Latest WUN Headlines

This Day in RI History: March 23, 1948, Musician David Olney born in Providence

RIDOH: Roughly 4,000 first dose COVID-19 appointments will be available on Tuesday morning

Tickets for April Red Sox games go on sale Thursday, March 25

1 – 23 Pier Marketplace in Narragansett sells for $1.8 million

What Sold: 25 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (March 15 – 22)

Chariho Regional High School student wins RI Arts Council’s 2021 ‘Poetry Out Loud’ recitation contest

Opinion: Rhode Islanders don’t need the beverage tax

Now Hiring: 140+ job opportunities available in and around Newport right now (March 22)

BankNewport names Jack Murphy as new chief executive officer

Newport Festivals Foundation to release “John Prine and Friends” album

Division of Taxation announces Rhode Island will follow IRS deadline change; deadline now May 17

Newport Mental Health Fund Development Director talks strategy about being hired during the pandemic

SBA to accept shuttered venue operators grant applications on April 8

List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island

Frosty Freez opens for the 2021 season on April 1

11th Hour Racing Team furthers sustainability goals by partnering with water footprint implementation

The Chanler at Cliff Walk will host a hotel and restaurant job fair reception on Tuesday

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Have a great Tuesday, we’ll see you out there.