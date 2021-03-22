Roughly 4,000 first dose appointments will be made available on vaccinateRI.org on Tuesday morning at 9 am for those eligible for the vaccine, according to Joseph Wendelken, Public Information Officer for Rhode Island Department of Health.

These appointments will be for March 30, April 1, April 2, and April 3 (1,000 appointments per day) at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence. These will be appointments for Moderna vaccine.

Vaccine appointments are currently open to people who are 60 years and older who live, work, or go to school in Rhode Island and people who are 16 years and older with one or more qualifying underlying medical conditions who live, work, or go to school in Rhode Island.