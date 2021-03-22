Are you ready for Opening Day?

The Boston Red Sox today announced that tickets for all April home games will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, March 25th. Previously, Red Sox season ticket holders were given priority access to tickets. The team also announced strict health and safety guidelines that will be in place at the start of the season.

More information from Redsox.com:

Prior to entry on the day of the game, all ticket holders in attendance will be required to acknowledge adherence to the health screen survey located in the MLB Ballpark App.

Face coverings are required for all guests age 2 and above at Fenway Park, unless actively eating or drinking in ticketed seat locations.

All tickets will be sold in physically distanced ‘pods’ comprised of 2 or 4 seats, that allow for safe distance between groups.

All tickets will be delivered digitally via MLB Ballpark App.

Fans will be directed to use the designated gate for entry/exit nearest their seat location, as labeled on their tickets.

All fans in attendance will be required to follow all guidelines related to proper social distancing.

For tickets and further information, click here.