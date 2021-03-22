Jean Cameron, 80, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, passed away on March 20, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Jean was born December 22, 1940, in Fall River, MA to Francis Capone and Loretta (Maloney) Capone.

Jean was married to the late Alfred Cameron for 58 years, and together they raised their wonderful children.

Jean was a 1958 graduate of BMC Durfee High School after which she went on to graduate from Kinyon Campbell Business School.

In 2003 Jean retired from Stop & Shop after 28 years, prior to that worked at Duffy’s Drug Store for 17 years and most recently worked at the Stone Bridge Water Department.

Jean enjoyed spending time with family and caring for her grandchildren and children of her extended family. She was an avid booster of their many teams and performances.

She enjoyed knitting and taking convertible rides to the Cape and traveling together with her husband.

She was an active parishioner at St Theresa’s Church and also enjoyed hosting coffee hour at Holy Trinity Church.

Jean is survived by her children; Betsy Wood and her husband, Paul, of Holden, MA, Lois Scanlon of Tiverton, RI and Daniel Cameron and his wife Sandra, of Westport, MA.

She is also survived by her grandchildren; Amanda Scanlon, Sean Scanlon and his wife Kelsie, Peter and Natalie Wood, and Alexander and Jonathan Cameron, and her two great grandchildren; Amelia and Dustyn Scanlon

Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road in Portsmouth, RI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday March 25, 2021 at 10:00 am in St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road in Portsmouth.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Be Like Brit Foundation, 66 Pullman St, Worcester, MA 01606 and

Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 90 Holden St, Worcester, MA 01606, where she and her husband enjoyed volunteering for many years.