Mary Florence Silvia, 88, passed away on March 19 at her home in Middletown, RI after a short illness. She was the wife of the late State Police Lieutenant Edwin R. Silvia (ret).

Florence was born on January 12, 1933 in Middletown, the only daughter of Phillip S. Garcia and Angelina (Sousa) Garcia. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1952 and then worked as a dental assistant to Dr. Joel Friedman, at his Newport office, until her marriage to Edwin Silvia, in 1956.

In her later years she enjoyed the quiet solitude of her bucolic home where she could be found reading, painting or completing her daily crossword. Florence had been a member of Jesus Saviour Church since her childhood.

She is survived by her loving children, Denise (Silvia) Lyons and husband Michael J. Lyons of Middletown, Christine (Silvia) MacNeil and husband, Phillip W. MacNeil of Bristol and Andrew R. Silvia of Middletown. Her beloved grandsons, G. E. Long, of Exeter, RI and Matthew P. Long and wife Nicole May, of Maumelle, AR and great-grandchildren Alexandria and Adrian May, her step-grandson J. T. MacNeil of Stuart Draft, Virginia, as well as many loved nieces and nephews.

Florence is also survived by her brother Joseph L. Garcia and his wife, Patricia (Sullivan) Garcia, of Middletown and was predeceased by her brothers Phillip J. Garcia and Augustine Garcia.

Calling hours are respectfully omitted. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Jesus Saviour Church at 9:30 am. Burial will be private at St. Columba’s Catholic Cemetery in Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, Florence’s wish is that you donate to a charity close to your heart, in her name.