The Rhode Island Division of Taxation announced last week that it has postponed – until May 17, 2021 – the deadline for individuals to file their Rhode Island personal income tax returns and make related payments for the 2020 tax year to follow the deadline change announced by the IRS on March 17, 2021.

The deadline for filing Rhode Island resident and nonresident personal income tax returns for the 2020 tax year, and for making related payments, normally would be April 15, 2021.

The United States Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service recently announced that the April 15, 2021 due date for federal filings and payments by individuals relating to the 2020 tax year has been moved to May 17, 2021.

The Division announced today that the April 15, 2021, due date for certain Rhode Island filings and payments by individuals relating to the 2020 tax year also has been moved to May 17, 2021, to follow the IRS announcement.

“We recognize the many challenges that Rhode Islanders have faced, and continue to face, amid the global pandemic,” said Rhode Island Tax Administrator Neena Savage in a statement included in a press release from the Division of Taxation. “By aligning our deadline with the federal deadline, we hope to provide a convenience for taxpayers, tax preparers, and others as a measure of relief during these trying times,” she said.

The Division of Taxation says that the relief is automatic; taxpayers do not need to file any special forms or contact the Division in any way in order to qualify. Please remember, the IRS deadline change only impacts individual resident and nonresident personal income tax returns and not estimated payments still due April 15, 2021.

The Division says that it is awaiting formal IRS guidance regarding the due date change and will provide additional details regarding state tax filings and payments impacted by the change within the coming days.